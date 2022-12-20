ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
951thebull.com

Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call

The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients

With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs

The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

TLC in Charles City to Close Last Week of the Month

The Learning Center (TLC) in Charles City will be closed the week of December 26th to 30th. They’ll reopen in the new year in their new location. TLC Director Pam Ost says they’re looking for helpers to make the final move next week from their current location in the former Fareway grocery store building on North Jackson Street into the remodeled and renovated 1970’s section of the former Charles City middle school on North Grand Avenue.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
951thebull.com

New Jobs in Charles City Plentiful, Housing Not So Much

Future expansion and creation of new jobs at Zoetis and Cambrex, combined with Pure Prairie Farms hoping to employ up to 250 people, will shed more light on the housing shortage in Charles City. Mayor Dean Andrews says adding more housing will be a focus of the City as they...
951thebull.com

Check Your Cords and Plug-Ins for Winter, Holiday Fire Safety

The holidays can be a time for good cheer and….for fire hazards. If you have a real Christmas tree, New Hampton Fire Chief Toby Schwickerath says make sure it gets plenty of water to keep it from drying out. And, whether your tree is real or artificial, don’t overload it with too many lights.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
951thebull.com

Cost Increases for Phase 3 of New Hampton’s Tribe Trail

The price tag for Phase 3 of the TRIBE Trail in New Hampton is going up. Megan Baltes, Assistant Director with New Hampton Economic Development, says an increase in costs by about $50,000 didn’t come as a complete surprise. Included in the funds raised thus far is a $75,000...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
951thebull.com

Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project

Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
951thebull.com

Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal

Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
CHARLES CITY, IA
97X

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Mason City’s city administrator says future of Mohawk Square grim

MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says efforts to save the former Mason City High School building in the downtown area appear to be grim. The city back in March approved an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building for just over $300,000, allowing an opportunity to provide a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed. The building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters.
MASON CITY, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments

The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
WATERLOO, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads

The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy