California State

News4Jax.com

‘Exponential’ rise in respiratory viruses causes medicine shortage, strain on health care system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s peak flu season and most of the county is feeling it. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, 43 states are dealing with “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, and the demand is putting a strain on over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Tamiflu -- especially children’s medications -- as seasonal infections increase across the U.S.
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods

GENEVA – World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020. A...
International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
GEORGIA STATE

