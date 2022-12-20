Read full article on original website
Locals brace outdoor animals for cold
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– As the cold weather moves into the Cape Fear, locals are making efforts to protect their outside farm animals. The Sawyer Family of Leland was out on their farm all afternoon getting their animals ready to brace tonight’s cold. The family says it is important...
Local seafood store has oysters despite in climate weather
PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Oysters can be a popular treat during the holiday season as families gather together, but with the windy conditions today some places couldn’t send anyone out on the water to gather them. Today at Legends seafood & produce in Burgaw, they had some extra...
Interactive map take Christmas light lovers to festive neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – ‘Tis the season for decorating homes with lights, holiday inflatables, and a holiday tradition that lights up neighborhoods throughout the Cape Fear. And seems like most people like Denise Bradley, do it for the enjoyment of others. “We do it because the people enjoy...
A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program. “A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle. “A...
Santa Claus visits WWAY studio, talks naughty and nice list
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus visited the WWAY studio in Leland on Friday to discuss his preparations for Christmas Eve. Jolly Old Saint Nick flew in early Friday morning with the help of his reindeer, appearing on Good Morning Carolina. He says he and his elves are gearing up for their biggest night of the year.
Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend. From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas Eve, Day in decades
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An arctic blast is bringing record-breaking cold to much of the country. That air will surge into the Cape Fear on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning and quickly crash into the 30s by Friday...
Fire involving Christmas tree damages home
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets,...
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays. Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th. Enforcement will resume on December 28th. Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving...
New Hanover County releases holiday recycling guide
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You’ll likely be left with lots of trash over the next several days as you unwrap numerous gifts from family and friends. But do you know what can be recycled and what can’t be?. New Hanover County has released a guideline...
Brunswick County Social Services distribute 3,100 Christmas gifts
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Social Services is sharing a big thank you to residents and organizations that donated a combined 3,100 gifts for local children and adults through the department’s 2022 Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our...
Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023
BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long. Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.
Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
What’s Happening: Community events happening on the holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hanukkah is underway and Christmas Day is this Sunday. If you have guests from out-of-town visiting for the holidays, there are lots of fun things going on this weekend. __. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is open both Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) but...
Burgaw to host its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a fun event the whole family can enjoy to welcome in the New Year, head to downtown Burgaw. The town, Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival will be hosting its 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday, December 31, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Non-profit feeds Wilmington homeless veterans Christmas dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City non-profit held a special dinner on Wednesday to show gratitude to homeless veterans in the Cape Fear. Paddle 4 Troops is focused on helping veterans, active military, and their families during hard times. On Wednesday night, the organization fed the homeless veterans...
