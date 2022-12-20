Read full article on original website
Related
How more than $427 million in taxpayer money is locked away in a forgotten government fund — and lawmakers won't spend it or return it
Republicans, Democrats, charities, and special-interest groups all have different ideas for a languishing — and massive — pot of money.
CBS 58
Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
(CNN) -- The House passed a $1.7 trillion yearlong federal government spending bill on Friday, paving the way for it to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. Congress also approved a one-week extension of the federal funding deadline to give enough time for the bill to be formally processed and sent to Biden. The Senate passed the spending bill on Thursday.
CBS 58
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report, a comprehensive overview of the bipartisan panel's findings on how Trump and his allies sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, released late Thursday evening.
CBS 58
Top Biden cybersecurity adviser to step down
(CNN) -- One of President Joe Biden's most senior cybersecurity advisers is expected to step down in the next two months, three people familiar with the decision tell CNN. Chris Inglis, who has decades of government cybersecurity experience, has served as national cyber director in the White House since July 2021.
CBS 58
Biden and Zelensky put their united front on display after historic White House meeting
(CNN) -- US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed a united front on their approach to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as Zelensky makes a dramatic visit to the United States. "I think ... we share the exact same vision, and that a free, independent, prosperous and...
CBS 58
Some universities are now restricting TikTok access on campus
(CNN) -- A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned devices or WiFi networks, in the latest sign of a widening crackdown on the popular short-form video app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama have each said they will restrict...
CBS 58
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify
(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Comments / 0