Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor

OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Office Buildings Close at 1 p.m. Today, Dec. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County buildings and offices will close at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. This includes the walk-in flu clinic scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The flu clinic scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 is cancelled due to the Christmas holiday. The next walk-in flu clinic will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Boilermakers To Recruit Apprentices

OSWEGO, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeast Area, Local Union #5, Zone 175 will conduct a recruitment from January 3, 2023 through January 2, 2024 for five boilermaker (construction) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today. Please note, the five openings...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts

PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
Laura A. Strasburg

Laura A. Strasburg

OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Pet of the Week: Quartz

Pet of the Week: Quartz

OSWEGO – Say hello to our special girl Quartz. Quartz came from the same home as Opal and Jasper. She is very sweet and shy. She loves her head rubbed and cat nip is a must! We think she would do best in a quiet home with or without another quiet kitty. Loud noises scare her so no small children. She is looking for a warm lap and understanding heart to give her a forever home.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

