Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor
OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
Eastern Shore Associates Donate Toys To Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Holiday Drive
FULTON – Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA) located in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree holiday drive. According to the Salvation Army, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Angel Tree program helps provide...
Oswego County Office Buildings Close at 1 p.m. Today, Dec. 23
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County buildings and offices will close at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. This includes the walk-in flu clinic scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The flu clinic scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 is cancelled due to the Christmas holiday. The next walk-in flu clinic will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
Boilermakers To Recruit Apprentices
OSWEGO, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeast Area, Local Union #5, Zone 175 will conduct a recruitment from January 3, 2023 through January 2, 2024 for five boilermaker (construction) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today. Please note, the five openings...
Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts
PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Laura A. Strasburg
OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Identifying Male Larceny Suspect
FULTON – We are looking for the public’s assistance identifying a male involved in a larceny complaint on 12-12-2022, which occurred at Family Dollar in the City of Fulton. The male was described as a white male, approximately 5’8” with a thin build, wearing a tan sweatshirt and...
Oswego County Recognizes Anniversary Of U.S. Coast Guard Rescue In Oswego Harbor
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature issued a proclamation recognizing the 80th Anniversary of the 1942 U.S. Coast Guard Rescue, a disaster that occurred at the West Pierhead Lighthouse. On Dec. 4, 1942, a severe storm hit Lake Ontario as a boat of U.S. Coast Guardsmen traveled to the Oswego...
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Oswego Police Charge Juvenile With Terrorist Threat Against Walmart
OSWEGO – On 12/19/2022, investigators with the Oswego City Police Department conducted an investigation into the incident that occurred on 12/18/2022 at the Oswego Walmart (see story below). As a result of that investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by...
APW Tradition Of Holiday Giving Helps Over 100 Local Families
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Elementary School continued its Holiday Giving program this season, maintaining a school tradition of assisting local families with Christmas gifts. The program, which partners with a number of community organizations, helps families keep gifts under the tree each December. It is open to all...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
Oswego County Residents Earn Deans List From Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Francesca Goodell is a graduate of John C Birdlebough High School,...
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
Lions District Governor Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf As Member
FULTON -District Governor for NY Lions District 20-Y Sheree Vora, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district, installing Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th Anniversary this year. In her...
Pet of the Week: Quartz
OSWEGO – Say hello to our special girl Quartz. Quartz came from the same home as Opal and Jasper. She is very sweet and shy. She loves her head rubbed and cat nip is a must! We think she would do best in a quiet home with or without another quiet kitty. Loud noises scare her so no small children. She is looking for a warm lap and understanding heart to give her a forever home.
La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
