Tammy Miller named Burgum’s new lieutenant governor

By Keith Darnay
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) – Governor Doug Burgum has appointed the Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller to succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota.

Miller starts her new job on Jan. 3.

Sanford announced his resignation earlier today, citing a desire to return to the public sector.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford resigning, effective Jan. 2

Miller has served as chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office since April 2020, working
with cabinet agencies to enhance citizen focus, drive innovation and improve the delivery of
government services.

She had previously served as CEO and board chair since 2006 at Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. Miller joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president.

“Tammy’s considerable private-sector background as a finance executive and CEO of a successful, multi-billion-dollar revenue, employee-owned organization, and her deep knowledge of state government through her outstanding work as COO, make her an excellent choice to be North Dakota’s next lieutenant governor,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for her passion to serve the citizens of North Dakota and help our state reach its full potential.”

A native of Brocket, North Dakota, Miller graduated from high school in Lakota. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of business administration degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Miller is a certified public accountant and early in her career spent eight years in public accounting.

