Ashland, MA

Comments / 13

Ximena Bliss
2d ago

more lies and lies and you people believe everything and just look at all of you getting angry with this ridiculous news, who is creating to be angry each other? question yourself and wake up, remember the government are public employees and we are free citizens and doesn't work like that any more

Reply(2)
2
 

newbedfordguide.com

Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate

“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Ashland doctor arrested and charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

ASHLAND - A doctor from Ashland was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to newly released court documents. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, is captured on body camera footage striking a police officer, a criminal complaint alleges.Starer "is a practicing physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts," according to the complaint made by an FBI special agent. WBZ-TV confirmed she once practiced at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain but is no longer active there. The complaint says Starer was seen at the "Stop The Steal" rally and inside the Capitol wearing...
ASHLAND, MA
CBS Philly

Man wanted in 5 murders across 2 states gets 35-year sentence in NJ

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
BronxVoice

Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture

NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
YONKERS, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
NORFOLK, MA

Comments / 0

