Read full article on original website
Ximena Bliss
2d ago
more lies and lies and you people believe everything and just look at all of you getting angry with this ridiculous news, who is creating to be angry each other? question yourself and wake up, remember the government are public employees and we are free citizens and doesn't work like that any more
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
newbedfordguide.com
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate
“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
Ashland doctor arrested and charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
ASHLAND - A doctor from Ashland was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to newly released court documents. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, is captured on body camera footage striking a police officer, a criminal complaint alleges.Starer "is a practicing physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts," according to the complaint made by an FBI special agent. WBZ-TV confirmed she once practiced at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain but is no longer active there. The complaint says Starer was seen at the "Stop The Steal" rally and inside the Capitol wearing...
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
Man wanted in 5 murders across 2 states gets 35-year sentence in NJ
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators...
Massachusetts doctor accused of assaulting officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested and is facing felony charges for her actions during the January 6th Capitol riots.
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
Custom-Built Furniture Was Springfield Man's Method Of Smuggling Crack: Feds
A Springfield man could face life in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme that involved furniture to smuggle four tons of cocaine across international lines, federal officials said. Abel Montilla was convicted for his role in a drug trafficking organization that used custom-built furniture to ship cocaine...
ABC6.com
Cranston man arrested for drugs and weapons through multi-agency investigation
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a Cranston man was arrested Friday on narcotics and weapons charges. State police say that they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and vehicles during a search of a Cranston address connected to Manuel A. Coradin. This was a joint investigation between...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture
NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
WMUR.com
Prosecutors request competency evaluation for man accused of Manchester walking trail murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A transient man from Mississippi accused in a stabbing attack of a Manchester grandfather told the court he is a paranoid schizophrenic and needs his medications. Raymond Moore bared his soul to the judge in a rambling speech about suffering from mental illness. He also adamantly...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
Comments / 13