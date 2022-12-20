ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Businesses, offices & services delayed or closed due to snow

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Some city offices, as well as businesses and services, are closed or delayed on Tuesday due to past and continuing snowfall.

City Offices

Bellevue - City offices are closing at noon.

Bellingham - Many city facilities are closed Tuesday, including Arne Hanna Aquatic Center and all library locations. Some city services are available online only, such as utility billing and the permit center. Other services may be delayed. Find more information at this link.

Issaquah - City Hall front desk is closed for in-person services.

Ferndale - many city services may not be available.

Public Transportation

Community Transit buses are on snow routes. Swift Blue and Green lines are using 40-foot buses and are running every 20-40 minutes. Find service updates at this link.

All King County Metro bus routes are operating on snow routes. Riders should check Metro’s service advisories to see how their routes are affected before traveling.

Washington State Ferries said passengers should plan for difficult travel conditions on both roads and ferries Tuesday which could cause delays and cancellations. Check WSF’s travel alert bulletins before heading out.

Garbage service

Kirkland: Waste Management has postponed multifamily and commercial trash and recycling collection services Tuesday. Customers who do not receive service today will receive service one day later than usual or as soon as conditions allow. Find Kirkland service alerts here.

Redmond: Waste Management has canceled residential service operations Tuesday. Double loads will be collected next week.

Seattle: Seattle Public Utilities residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste collection will now be serviced on a one-day delay. With Tuesday customers picked up Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday, and through Saturday. For more visit atyourservice.seattle.gov

Miscellaneous

Port Orchard: South Kitsap Fire & Rescue offices are closed.

Seattle, WA
