BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
BBC
Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service
The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
BBC
Jewish group attacked in Oxford Street returns for Hanukkah
A group of Jewish youngsters who endured an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus on a trip to London has returned to the spot to celebrate Hannukah and "bring light". The group was on a private tour when men on the street swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them in Oxford Street in November 2021.
BBC
Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling
The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
BBC
Israel's most right-wing government agreed under Benjamin Netanyahu
A new government seen as the most right-wing in Israel's history has been agreed, sealing Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. Mr Netanyahu, who won elections in November, is set to serve an historic sixth term as prime minster. His coalition contains far-right parties, including one whose leader was once convicted...
BBC
Iran protests: Activist Narges Mohammadi details 'abuse' of detained women
A leading human rights activist in Iran has written from prison to give the BBC details of how women detained in recent anti-government protests are being sexually and physically abused. Narges Mohammadi said such assaults had become more common in recent protests. She is serving a lengthy sentence in Tehran's...
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Court declines to view Dowdall torture footage
An Irish court has declined a request to be shown mobile phone footage of a former Sinn Féin councillor torturing a victim by waterboarding him. Jonathan Dowdall served a sentence for kidnapping and threatening to kill a man during a row over a motorcycle. Dowdall is now being cross-examined...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Council condemns vandalism of memorial to Queen Elizabeth II
A council has condemned the vandalism of a memorial installed in a park for the late Queen Elizabeth II. North West Leicestershire District Council said it planted some trees in Coalville Park to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year before the monarch's death in September. A spokesperson said the...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
BBC
Ex-photographer admits voyeurism offences against 35 women
An ex-photographer who installed hidden cameras to watch women in private has admitted five voyeurism offences connected to 35 women. David Glover, 48, of Edelweiss View, Tallington, Lincolnshire, is said to have installed the equipment to watch women, without their consent, for sexual gratification. The charges relate to incidents between...
BBC
Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar
Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
BBC
Far-right groups had racism rift before Capitol riot
Infighting among some of America's most well-known far-right groups was revealed in a series of transcripts released by the congressional committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. They had a shared love of Donald Trump, but not so much for each other. Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were among...
BBC
No evidence transgender law change has negative impact on others
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote. The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
