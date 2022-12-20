ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.
MALIBU, CA
Allure

Megan Fox's Extra Long Ponytail Goes All the Way Down to Her Mini Skirt

"It's giving Carla Santini vibes," one fan correctly proclaimed. Extremely urgent breaking news: Megan Fox appears to have set a new personal ponytail record. The pony, which sat sky-high at the crown of her head, just might be the actor's longest one yet. Fox stepped out in Los Angeles with...
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
