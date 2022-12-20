Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
ComicBook
Huge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Update Adds New Mode, Filters, and More
Not to be outdone by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection which recently got an update that added some features players have been requesting for a while now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got an update this week, too, that improved what seems to be nearly every aspect of the game. Those improvements include things like a new arcade mode and some filters to change up how the game looks among other things.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update
A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
ComicBook
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
ComicBook
Naver Webtoon Shares Its Top Titles of 2022
These days, manga has all but overtaken book charts stateside. The industry has made record sales in the past few years, and while its stock in stores sells out regularly, digital manga is now easier than ever to find. This growth has also propelled Line Webtoon to new heights. And now, the company has announced which of its titles are 2022 award winners!
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero
Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Wants Us to Know Deku Can Pull Off Bakugo's Suit
When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is no one more obsessed with pros than Izuku Midoriya. The star has made a name for himself by being a fanboy, after all. His love of heroes has made him one of the best there is. We're also sure his fanboy reputation has made him privy to cosplay skills we can only dream of, and that is why My Hero Academia wants everyone to know Deku can pull off his rival's classic costume.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
ComicBook
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
