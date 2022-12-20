Where you can get a free Christmas tree in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS , Ohio (WJW) – Just a few days before Christmas, a Northeast Ohio Garden Center is giving trees away free of charge at several of its locations.

Did you want to get a Christmas tree before the holiday, but ran out of time this year? Maybe you wanted to save a little extra money or your family tradition is to put up a tree on Christmas Eve. Whatever the reason might be, you can now get a live Christmas tree for free!

Bremec On The Heights Garden Center Marketing Director Billy Harron said the garden center wants to spread some Christmas cheer by giving away trees the week before Christmas.

“We kind of looked around and said, ‘Instead of bothering to sell trees the last week, why don’t we give them all away to make sure everyone has a good Christmas,” Harron said.

Christmas trees are available to anyone who wants one free of charge at the Bremec On The Heights and Bremec of Highland locations in Northeast Ohio.

Bremec employees will give each tree a fresh cut, wrap it up, and load it onto the car, ready to take home to the family.

There are still plenty of trees left, so hurry before they’re all gone. Trees will be given out while supplies last.

Harron said the goal is to give away 200-300 Christmas trees this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.