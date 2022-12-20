ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The public health organization that forecast 1 million COVID deaths in China says a ‘tripledemic’ could push the death toll even higher: ‘They never had a Plan B’

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGqii_0jp6AL0900
Kyodo News via Getty Images

China could see as many as 1 million COVID deaths through the end of 2023. But an added “tripledemic,” like the U.S. is experiencing right now, could raise the death toll even higher, according to a major public health research organization.

The 1 million figure is from an internal report created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), predicting a worst-case scenario for the country as it moves away from the “zero COVID” strategy it has clung to for years.

But it doesn’t take into account other viruses like RSV and flu, which are hitting other countries especially hard this year, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the IHME and a former senior epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Fortune. Such pathogens could put the country’s already-endangered hospital capacity in further peril.

“We’re hearing reports that they’re seeing the same flu, that the flu came earlier,” Mokdad said. He added that the country doesn’t release data on the flu and RSV, and it’s unclear just how waves of additional viruses could impact the country’s death toll. “So, yes, they could have a triple-whammy with RSV and the flu.”

The country is currently experiencing a run on flu medications, Reuters reported last week, though it’s unclear if viruses other than COVID are contributing to the shortage.

A “triplededemic” of flu, COVID, and RSV is battering U.S. hospital capacity this holiday season. More than three-quarters of U.S. ICU beds will be occupied through Christmas—roughly the same number the country saw during the pandemic’s first holiday season, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are rising, U.S. health officials say—a winter surge compounded by the worst flu outbreak in a decade and a record-setting RSV season, in addition to high levels of other viral and bacterial infections. Europe is experiencing similar issues.

The IHME has issued global COVID projections four months out throughout the pandemic. But with the third year of the pandemic drawing to a close and incoming global surveillance data dwindling, it stopped issuing regular forecasts last week.

As the world battles wave after wave of Omicron infections, most countries have relatively high levels of population immunity from past infections and vaccinations. China’s population, however, is battling the same foe with virtually no immunity to the virus from either vaccines or prior infection. According to the IHME’s latest projection, China could see nearly 300,000 COVID deaths by April 1. The toll could climb as high as a half a million if the government doesn’t issue a social-distancing mandate, Mokdad said.

The country’s current COVID wave, its most significant yet, began in mid-November, likely fueled, at least in part, by protests that served as super-spreader events. The spike occurred just before the country let up on its “zero COVID” mandate. Though information out of China is limited and the government’s data questionable, the virus is reportedly challenging hospital capacity. That could mean excess deaths among patients with other medical needs who can’t get a bed, Mokdad said.

What’s more, it’s winter in China, meaning that cold temperatures, as well as the upcoming Lunar New Year—a major period of celebration—will drive more people to gather indoors, facilitating spread of respiratory viruses, he added.

Mokdad warned that the current situation in China could mirror what happened in Houston, Texas, in July 2020, on a larger scale—when hospitals were forced to treat patients in emergency rooms, and turn away ambulances. A similar situation occurred in New York City in March and April of that year, when thousands died as overwhelmed hospitals tried unsuccessfully to cope with the onslaught of COVID patients.

“The hospitals were diverting patients because they couldn’t take care of people,” Mokdad said. “You allow the virus to spread fast and it will overwhelm hospital capacity, irrespective of how well prepared you are for it.”

While China’s strict COVID restrictions policy did a good job of containing the virus initially, Mokdad says Chinese leadership failed when they did not come up with a plan B. Leaders locked down the country for years, and when they let up on restrictions suddenly, around 80% of the population was susceptible to infection, he said.

The country should have “spread those infections out throughout the year and not allowed them to happen all at once,” thus preserving hospital capacity, Mokdad said.

China can again lock-down hot spots to help preserve hospital capacity, he added.

Other viruses aside, the 1 million figure isn’t inevitable, according to Mokdad. It’s a worst-case scenario, if the country lets the virus “rip,” without interventions.

Use of antivirals like Paxlovid could reduce the projected April death toll of nearly 300,000 by about 50,000, and widespread mask usage by about 75,000 more, according to IHME figures.

If China strives to vaccinate the elderly en masse, allows the use of superior mRNA vaccines, mandates masking, encourages social-distancing, and the like, “mortality will be much lower,” Mokdad said.

“There are a lot of lives to be saved simply by masking and social-distancing in China.”

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Comments / 78

Tarman Crothers
3d ago

watch "Died Suddenly" on Rumble for free.....An absolute load of people are dying young & suddenly with absolutely no explanation since Jan.2021...Prior to this when young people died suddenly, a post mortem would be performed & we'd have answers....Funny, we went through a pandemic where nobody seemed to die,yet everything shut down & we were locked in our homes.Now,post pandemic, Everyone's dying & not a peap from the media....weird that.

Reply(3)
26
Terry Evans
3d ago

Remember our President of the United States Joe BINDEN said the Pandemic is OVER LIES!!!!JUST MORE RADICAL LEFTWING THEATER!!!!

Reply(5)
39
Jeff Gilbert
3d ago

the Chinese people are going to die from being locked in their house with no food or no water or any Necessities that they need, because their protesting in the Chinese government will have none of that.

Reply
10
Related
Fortune

China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Shin

Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)

There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Fortune

259K+
Followers
11K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy