Baltimore, MD

How the Ravens can make the playoffs this weekend

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have faced many challenges this year, specifically with injury, now they face the game of chance as they head into week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons with multiple different playoff scenarios.

The Ravens fell to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, making them now second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Ugly offensive effort dooms Ravens in loss to Browns

With the loss, they now look for the end results of the rest of the AFC playoff hopefuls.

There are 10 possible scenarios for the Ravens to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.

Those scenarios include:

  1. BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  2. BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
  3. BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
  4. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
  5. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  6. BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR
  7. BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR
  8. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
  9. BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR
  10. NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

During his presser on Monday, coach John Harbaugh gave no update on Lamar Jackson or his potential status for Saturday's game.

With the NFC South matchup against the Falcons on Saturday, and the remaining two divisional games against the Bengals and Steelers, many fans are left wondering where the Ravens will land in the standings.

Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Disturbing NFL Fan Video Is Going Viral Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a big gain before tossing the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wideout then attempted to throw the ball back to Mac Jones for some reason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
