ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSxB5_0jp69rER00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – It’s that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers.

While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect , ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.

Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch most searched landmark in U.S. on Google in 2022

Here is a list of ice skating rinks in and around Salt Lake City:

Ice Rink at the Gallivan Center

Salt Lake City’s John W. Gallivan Utah Center , otherwise known as the “Gallivan Center,” reopened its seasonal ice rink on Nov. 16. Hosting downtown Salt Lake City’s only outdoor ice rink, East Gallivan Plaza transforms into this winter paradise from mid-November through February.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

They offer both hockey and figure skates for rent with your admissions fee, so everyone can enjoy gliding on the ice. “You can also warm up with hot cocoa and enjoy other sweet and savory treats at our concessions booth,” their website states.

The rink is available for parties of 20 or more, as well as to be rented out entirely for private skating. General hours are as followed:

  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 12 p.m. -12 a.m.

SLC Sports Complex Ice Rink

Located at 645 South Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City, this ice rink serves customers on a first-come-first-serve basis. Skating rates are $4 for children (6+) and adults, $1 for toddlers, with skate rentals at priced at only $2.

Groups of 20 or more people get $1 off each regular admission pass with prior reservation. To make a reservation, call (385) 468-1925. Here is the December schedule for the Salt Lake County-run ice rink.

Acord Ice Center

This ice skating rink is located at 5353 West 3100 South, West Valley City. Also run by the county, this rink has the same pricing as the Sports Complex rink.

Utah State University deep space radio makes history as it reaches moon’s orbit

Peak hours are considered 4 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday, and all day Saturday/Sunday. Here is a list of rules at the rink .

Join them for their family fun day of holiday skating on Dec. 24, and wear your best holiday ugly sweater! The cost is $3 for skating and skate rental.

County Ice Center in Murray

Located at 5201 South Murray Park Lane, Murray, this county-run ice rink holds a few programs for youth to learn to skate.

There are three programs listed on their site:

  • Youth Learn to Play Hockey Level 2 , December – February. This program is for Elementary School and Jr. High School Students. Its hours are Monday: 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m, and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
  • Learn to Skate USA , January – February. This program is available “multiple times per week,” their site states.
  • Learn to Skate USA – Aspire , January – February. This program is available Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

One reviewer states, “It’s like a home away from home. Always a clean facility, very accommodating for parties and other events. I coach in the county youth league here and it’s run very well by Alan and his team. Would definitely recommend for learn to skates and learn to play sessions if you or your kids are looking to get into figure skating or hockey.” More information about this rink is available here .

Bountiful Ice Ribbon

Run by the South Davis Recreation District , the Bountiful Ice Ribbon is open daily at the Bountiful Town Square, located at 55 East 100 South Main.

Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City

General public pricing is $7 for adults, $5 for children, with skate rentals for $3. Its hours are 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday.

Follow the South Davis Rec Center on social media for the latest info, deals, and events.

Utah Olympic Oval

Perhaps the best for last? Built in 2001, just in time for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Utah Olympic Oval is located in Kearns, just 16 miles west of Salt Lake City. The five-acre venue houses Utah’s only 400-meter speed skating oval and two international-sized ice sheets as well as a “state-of-the-art four-lane 442-meter running track.”

Today, Utah Olympic Oval is a dynamic, multi-use facility focused on developing and growing participation in ice sports in Utah. They host sports programs , public skating , and offer annual passes .

They are located at 5662 South Cougar Ln., Salt Lake City. They are open October 1, 2022 through March 25, 2023, and their hours are Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit their website to learn more about this facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square

KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy