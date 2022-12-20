Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – It’s that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers.

While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect , ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.

Here is a list of ice skating rinks in and around Salt Lake City:

Ice Rink at the Gallivan Center

Salt Lake City’s John W. Gallivan Utah Center , otherwise known as the “Gallivan Center,” reopened its seasonal ice rink on Nov. 16. Hosting downtown Salt Lake City’s only outdoor ice rink, East Gallivan Plaza transforms into this winter paradise from mid-November through February.

They offer both hockey and figure skates for rent with your admissions fee, so everyone can enjoy gliding on the ice. “You can also warm up with hot cocoa and enjoy other sweet and savory treats at our concessions booth,” their website states.

The rink is available for parties of 20 or more, as well as to be rented out entirely for private skating. General hours are as followed:

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 12 p.m. -12 a.m.

SLC Sports Complex Ice Rink

Located at 645 South Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City, this ice rink serves customers on a first-come-first-serve basis. Skating rates are $4 for children (6+) and adults, $1 for toddlers, with skate rentals at priced at only $2.

Groups of 20 or more people get $1 off each regular admission pass with prior reservation. To make a reservation, call (385) 468-1925. Here is the December schedule for the Salt Lake County-run ice rink.

Acord Ice Center

This ice skating rink is located at 5353 West 3100 South, West Valley City. Also run by the county, this rink has the same pricing as the Sports Complex rink.

Peak hours are considered 4 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday, and all day Saturday/Sunday. Here is a list of rules at the rink .

Join them for their family fun day of holiday skating on Dec. 24, and wear your best holiday ugly sweater! The cost is $3 for skating and skate rental.

County Ice Center in Murray

Located at 5201 South Murray Park Lane, Murray, this county-run ice rink holds a few programs for youth to learn to skate.

There are three programs listed on their site:

Youth Learn to Play Hockey Level 2 , December – February. This program is for Elementary School and Jr. High School Students. Its hours are Monday: 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m, and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

, December – February. This program is for Elementary School and Jr. High School Students. Its hours are Monday: 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m, and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Learn to Skate USA , January – February. This program is available “multiple times per week,” their site states.

, January – February. This program is available “multiple times per week,” their site states. Learn to Skate USA – Aspire , January – February. This program is available Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

One reviewer states, “It’s like a home away from home. Always a clean facility, very accommodating for parties and other events. I coach in the county youth league here and it’s run very well by Alan and his team. Would definitely recommend for learn to skates and learn to play sessions if you or your kids are looking to get into figure skating or hockey.” More information about this rink is available here .

Bountiful Ice Ribbon

Run by the South Davis Recreation District , the Bountiful Ice Ribbon is open daily at the Bountiful Town Square, located at 55 East 100 South Main.

General public pricing is $7 for adults, $5 for children, with skate rentals for $3. Its hours are 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday.

Follow the South Davis Rec Center on social media for the latest info, deals, and events.

Utah Olympic Oval

Perhaps the best for last? Built in 2001, just in time for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Utah Olympic Oval is located in Kearns, just 16 miles west of Salt Lake City. The five-acre venue houses Utah’s only 400-meter speed skating oval and two international-sized ice sheets as well as a “state-of-the-art four-lane 442-meter running track.”

Today, Utah Olympic Oval is a dynamic, multi-use facility focused on developing and growing participation in ice sports in Utah. They host sports programs , public skating , and offer annual passes .

They are located at 5662 South Cougar Ln., Salt Lake City. They are open October 1, 2022 through March 25, 2023, and their hours are Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit their website to learn more about this facility.

