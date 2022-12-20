ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

The Chicks Released Their Version Of “Travelin’ Soldier” 20 Years Ago Today – Here Are Some Other Great Covers

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uc612_0jp69WtI00

20 years ago today.

It was on this date in 2002 that The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) released a top-tier sad country song, “Travelin’ Soldier,” from their Home album.

The song was written and originally recorded by country artist Bruce Robison in 1996 and was later recorded by Ty England on his 1999 album, Highways & Dance Halls.

The Chicks’ version was the first to be released as a single, though, and became their sixth and final single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart (now called the Hot Country Songs chart).

It about brings a tear to my eye every time it comes on, no matter how long it’s been or how many times I’ve heard it, and of course, there are tons of other greats covers out there from other country artists who love it too.

So in honor of today, I want to share a few of my favorite’s…

First, we have a great one from Bella White:

Eight years ago, Audrey McGraw, daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, did a fantastic acoustic version of “Travelin’ Soldier” at a VIP session on Tim’s Sundown Heaven Town tour:

And while this isn’t a true country cover by a country artist, I love the version the U.S. Army Band did a couple years ago:

But I think my all-time favorite rendition is easily Cody Johnson’s acoustic cover… it’ll bring the chills, that’s for sure:

And of course, the original studio cut:

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw’s Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Set to ‘My Little Girl’ Will Have You in Tears

Tim McGraw paid a very sentimental tribute to youngest daughter, Audrey. The occasion? She turned 21. For a young adult, turning 21 is a festive benchmark. To a dad, it’s seeing your baby all grown up. We’re betting Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are blinking back a few tears today. And you will be, too, as you click through the photo gallery McGraw posted to his hit song “My Little Girl.” (Read on for more about why the song is important in McGraw’s career).
Whiskey Riff

13 Of The Most Controversial Songs In Country Music History

It seems like everything’s controversial these days. No matter what you say or do, there’s pretty much always going to be somebody who gets mad at you for it (usually somebody hiding behind a keyboard). Country music is no exception – and it’s not just a recent thing,...
People

Dolly Parton Says She Regrets Locking Away a 'Really Good Song' in 2045 Dollywood Time Capsule

Dolly Parton wrote and recorded a song that fans won't be able to hear until 2045 — and she's not happy about the wait. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old country icon spoke about creating an original song for her Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park Dollywood resort that was locked away in a time capsule and won't see the light of day for another 23 years.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

245K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy