The Chicks Released Their Version Of “Travelin’ Soldier” 20 Years Ago Today – Here Are Some Other Great Covers

20 years ago today.

It was on this date in 2002 that The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) released a top-tier sad country song, “Travelin’ Soldier,” from their Home album.

The song was written and originally recorded by country artist Bruce Robison in 1996 and was later recorded by Ty England on his 1999 album, Highways & Dance Halls.

The Chicks’ version was the first to be released as a single, though, and became their sixth and final single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart (now called the Hot Country Songs chart).

It about brings a tear to my eye every time it comes on, no matter how long it’s been or how many times I’ve heard it, and of course, there are tons of other greats covers out there from other country artists who love it too.

So in honor of today, I want to share a few of my favorite’s…

First, we have a great one from Bella White:

Eight years ago, Audrey McGraw, daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, did a fantastic acoustic version of “Travelin’ Soldier” at a VIP session on Tim’s Sundown Heaven Town tour:

And while this isn’t a true country cover by a country artist, I love the version the U.S. Army Band did a couple years ago:

But I think my all-time favorite rendition is easily Cody Johnson’s acoustic cover… it’ll bring the chills, that’s for sure:

And of course, the original studio cut: