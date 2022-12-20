Read full article on original website
Big Eyes Coin Could Take The Crypto Market To The Next Level Ahead Of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
The inception of Dogecoin (DOGE) started a brand new sector of the crypto market. The meme coin giant has singlehandedly brought a wave of new users to the crypto market and increased blockchain technology adoption. As some users find the nature of DeFi confusing, meme coins take a light-hearted approach to making DeFi accessible to millions of potential new users.
Why Dogeliens Will Be A Successful Crypto Project Like Cardano And Genopets
Dogeliens is the latest dog-themed memecoin ready to make waves and take over the crypto space. There are some reasons why the Dogeliens team is confident of the token’s success. Looking at this team’s plans, one will also agree that Dogeliens could be the next memecoin to deliver returns...
New Cryptocurrency, Dogeliens, Could Take Its Place Beside Crypto Market Leaders Avalanche And Maker
Many crypto enthusiasts are looking to buy cryptocurrencies with the potential to soar to the moon, like Avalanche (AVAX) and Maker (MKR). One such crypto with the potential to attain such heights is Dogeliens (DOGET). Dogeliens (DOGET) is bringing a new angle into the meme coin sector and boasts several...
An emerging star: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), And how its price growth compares with Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC)
The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving, with new platforms and protocols being developed over time. However, investors should exercise caution when choosing where to put their money and search for fresh, developing tokens that have the potential to generate significant profits in the future. While Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC) are two well-known tokens, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is an emerging player in the cryptocurrency scene. Here, we will examine how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price growth outperforms Waves (WAVES) and Polygon (MATIC).
Big Eyes Coin, Zilliqa, and Solana: Christmas Crypto Purchase that May Blow in Q2 of 2023
Most of the holiday crypto purchases are not expected to experience an immediate surge. Analysts believe the first few months into the new year may not be significantly different from the current year. However, some cryptocurrencies may prove to be an exception as they show the prospect of yielding returns before the end of 2023’s second quarter.
Unbanked.com’s Crypto Card Program Makes Strong Presence In The UK And Other European Cities
Eight of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) focus on expanding access to financial service. Access to appropriate and affordable financial goods and services is a key component of financial inclusion for both individuals and corporate entities. Financial services that are delivered in a responsible and sustainable...
Elon Musk Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Charts On Twitter, Where’s Dogecoin?
In an unexpected move, Elon Musk has introduced a new feature on Twitter that should please the broader crypto community, but disappoint Dogecoin fans. Twitter launched live charts for the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, late Wednesday night (ET). Users of Twitter will see the charts...
Big Eyes Coin and Solana Pose Quite An Opportunity That Most People Would Miss
The cryptocurrency market is riddled with several opportunities regardless of market direction. Crypto traders even make money out of dwindling market prices by shorting tokens. However, most opportunities are not so clear-cut for everyone to see, and most people often miss out or get in late. Being early is highly rewarding in the crypto market, and you’d often find people dedicating time to research potential opportunities.
SafePal Extends Its Crypto Wallet Support to The Open Network (TON) Ecosystem
Crypto wallet service provider SafePal announced today that it has added support for The Open Network (TON) blockchain ecosystem. The integration will enable SafePal’s users to store and send $TON through their hardware and software wallets, alongside giving them access to the Decentralized Applications (DApps) on TON’s ecosystem.
Ethereum (ETH)’s Success Predicted to Boost Polygon (MATIC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets Investors Holdings in Presale
According to many cryptocurrency analysts, the success of Ethereum (ETH), especially after the Merge, is expected to boost the performance of Polygon (MATIC) in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been rewarding early investors with massive gains in presale. By bridging the gap between innovative entrepreneurs and eager...
Top Blockchain Platforms That Facilitate Effective And Profitable Crypto Transactions: Big Eyes Coin, Eosio, And Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Eosio (EOS), and Binance Coin (BNB) are cryptocurrencies that promise their users better ubiquitous operations, and they are also seen to be great money-making platforms. With great transaction operations, reputable communities, and profit potential, it is no surprise that these coins are part of the cryptos to dominate 2023.
XRP Whale Withdraws $52M From Binance, Can It Help Reverse Price?
Data shows an XRP whale has withdrawn $52 million in the token from Binance, something that might help the crypto turn around from its recent bearish trend. XRP Remains Weak, Declines Another 10% During Past Week. This month of December hasn’t been kind to XRP investors as the asset’s value...
Cardano Turns Bullish As Sharks Accumulate $83 Million ADA In 6 Weeks
Cardano sharks have awoken from their slumber in the last two months. These large ADA wallets began an accumulation trend in early November that has seen them scoop up hundreds of millions worth of tokens in the six-week period. The implications of these on the price of the digital asset could be impactful over time.
How Much Power Does Bitcoin Network Consume? Here’s What Glassnode Estimates
Here’s some data from Glassnode that reveals estimates related to the power consumption of the Bitcoin network, if all miners used the same mining machines. Bitcoin Network Best-Case Scenario Would Be 4.8x More Efficient Than Worst-Case. As per the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the power estimates are based on...
Following The Recent Price Plunge, Big Eyes Coin May Surpass Solana Snd Toncoin In Value
With crypto, users can assess the growing Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Decentralized Applications (dApp), and virtual farming. Compared to Surpass Solana (SOL) and Toncoin (TON), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is integrating some of these concepts into its ecosystem to facilitate growth and increase people’s interest in cryptocurrency. Decentralized Finance...
Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) are Losing Investor Confidence as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Out in Stage 2
2021 and 2022 tested the faith of investors in their crypto investments. High volatility in the crypto market pushed crypto investors to take a hard look at their portfolios. They had to drop cryptos like Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) that bled out their profits. At the same time, they have started buying promising new cryptos like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which are already helping them grow their portfolio.
Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, Expounds on why they’re Choosing to Double Down on Crypto Innovations Despite the Bear Market
The past few weeks have been quite a rollercoaster for the crypto market as we witnessed the collapse of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research. However, this has not deterred long-term crypto investors from allocating funds towards potential projects. Just recently, DWF Labs, a leading multi-stage Web3 firm...
Axie Infinity, Rarible and Golteum: 3 NFT marketplaces and their coins to look into
NFT marketplaces are quickly gaining traction in the crypto world. They provide a safe and secure way to trade non-fungible tokens. NFTs represent digital ownership of items such as artwork, collectibles, game assets and virtual real estate but also they could be linked with a physical asset such as gold.
Metacade (MCADE) shines in presale while metaverse tokens like MANA struggle
Throughout 2022, investors have noticed that the Decentraland platform has put in a terrible performance. After some major gains, the token lost more than 90% of its value in quick succession. Naturally, crypto investors are getting sick and tired of token prices suddenly dropping. And this is exactly why the Metacade presale is attracting so much attention in the space.
Royal Rumble: FTX Asks Court To Help In Fight Over $450 Million Robinhood Shares
Multiple news agencies reported on Saturday that the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has requested a U.S. court for assistance in a dispute over ownership of approximately $450 million worth of Robinhood Markets stock. Based on a court filing made by the Bahamas-based FTX, 56 million shares of Robinhood Markets are...
