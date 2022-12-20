Read full article on original website
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
WIBW
Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning. Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.
WIBW
Friday forecast: Staying cold but with sun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While temperatures will be getting relatively warmer through the holiday weekend, it will remain cold especially at night and the morning hours. Roads continue to be slick in several areas so if you do have to be out, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission opens warming center for relief from bitter cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is providing warm refuge this week for anyone who needs to get out of the weather. Until 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, The Rescue Mission has opened up a warming center. Executive Director La Manda Broyles said they knew there would be...
WIBW
Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
KSNT
Dangerous wind chills continue to be a concern through Friday
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Friday at midnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Republic, and Washington counties through Friday at...
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
WIBW
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
WIBW
Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
WIBW
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nonessential state employees in Shawnee County will get an early holiday weekend as the Governor has ordered all state office buildings in the county to close due to winter weather. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that due to safety concerns about the incoming winter storm projected...
WIBW
Local organizations prepare to usher in residents as cold weather sets in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather is on its way and the Topeka Rescue Mission and other organizations are planning to keep people on the street warm. With a strong start to the winter weather season, Topeka organizations are making sure they have resources to help people stay warm.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
