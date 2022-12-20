ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning. Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Friday forecast: Staying cold but with sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While temperatures will be getting relatively warmer through the holiday weekend, it will remain cold especially at night and the morning hours. Roads continue to be slick in several areas so if you do have to be out, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Winter Weather Resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT

Dangerous wind chills continue to be a concern through Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Friday at midnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Republic, and Washington counties through Friday at...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
MANHATTAN, KS
fox4kc.com

Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys home north of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
TOPEKA, KS

