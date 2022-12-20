ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 11

Lucky Rotty
5d ago

the tucson is no way the coldest flagstaff is way colder, they full of themselves. tucson is hot in June July August n September. so no wY it's coldest.

Reply
10
flowerock
5d ago

seriously!? 🤣 I grew up in Tucson until I was 23... moved around a bit... now I live up in Holbrook at 5082 elevation and let me tell you... it is definitely colder up here... even in the summer Tucson was hotter... there is still snow on the ground up here in the shady spots... I dont think they calculated this in a way that actually makes sense, they just wanted an excuse to advertise to tourists 😅

Reply
8
I love you 3,000❤️
4d ago

I truly believe the author of this article did not research the whole state... how can Tucson be cooler than Flagstaff, Grand canyon, or even down south, Nogales, Douglas?? and that Tucson gets more rain??!! that's 🤣 funny .. no way Tucson gets more rain than Patagonia, Sierra Vista or even Green valley.. this article is full of misinformation. 😒🙄🙄

Reply
7
Related
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions

Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
TUCSON, AZ
West Valley View

Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions

Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales

This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
OKLAHOMA STATE
8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Miramonte Communities to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona and Montana

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005746/en/ Miramonte Communities offer loft-style, high-quality living spaces with open floor plans. The build-to-rent multifamily communities are being developed to meet under-supplied housing markets throughout the Mountain West. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ND Woman missing in Arizona

YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy