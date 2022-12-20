Tours takes guests through oldest, most haunted places in Williamsburg

The holiday season is getting a little spooky. Families and friends can now experience a "Christmas-themed" ghost tour throughout Historic Williamsburg.

The Colonial Ghosts of Christmas Past tours will take guests through some of the oldest and most haunted locations in the colonial city, including:



Tour guides will share historic details about Williamsburg and the ghosts who roam nearby.

The Christmas tour guides run now through New Year's day. Tickets must be purchased in advance.