Williamsburg, VA

Tours takes guests through oldest, most haunted places in Williamsburg

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
The holiday season is getting a little spooky. Families and friends can now experience a "Christmas-themed" ghost tour throughout Historic Williamsburg.

The Colonial Ghosts of Christmas Past tours will take guests through some of the oldest and most haunted locations in the colonial city, including:

  1. The haunted burial grounds of the victims of The Spanish Flu
  2. The dark hauntings at Virginia's Most Haunted Location: The Peyton Randolph House
  3. The unhappy, betrayed spirit at the Bruton Parish Church
  4. The ethereal encounters with Lady Skipwith at the Bruton Parish Church

Tour guides will share historic details about Williamsburg and the ghosts who roam nearby.

The Christmas tour guides run now through New Year's day. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

