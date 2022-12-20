ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stinnett, TX

Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok

Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
AMARILLO, TX
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
Pet of the Week: Jemma in need of a good home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare are back with another great pet in need of a home. Jemma’s adoption will be covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. In December, AAM&W will have $25 dog adoptions, $15 for puppies, and $5 for cats.
AMARILLO, TX
Maxwell’s Drive Thru

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm isn’t letting the cold weather stop its holiday fun. They’ve created a one-of-a-kind Christmas Drive thru that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s says for just 20 dollars per vehicle, no matter how many people are...
AMARILLO, TX
The United Family stores closed on Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express

Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
AMARILLO, TX
Obit: Jo Ann Prichard Vandiver

Jo Ann Prichard Vandiver, 82, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon with Rev. Gene Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21,...
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
LUBBOCK, TX
