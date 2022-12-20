Read full article on original website
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
Pet of the Week: Jemma in need of a good home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare are back with another great pet in need of a home. Jemma’s adoption will be covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. In December, AAM&W will have $25 dog adoptions, $15 for puppies, and $5 for cats.
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
Maxwell’s Drive Thru
Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm isn’t letting the cold weather stop its holiday fun. They’ve created a one-of-a-kind Christmas Drive thru that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s says for just 20 dollars per vehicle, no matter how many people are...
The United Family stores closed on Christmas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express
Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen. “If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they...
Want Something Different This Christmas? Here Are 3 Events For You.
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
3 Things You Need To Keep In Mind With Amarillo’s Frigid Temps
While we may not be getting a white Christmas, we're definitely getting a cold one. It is going to be insanely cold over the next few days. How cold? Cold enough that the City of Amarillo sent out a press release about it. Here are three things you need to...
Obit: Jo Ann Prichard Vandiver
Jo Ann Prichard Vandiver, 82, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon with Rev. Gene Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21,...
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
