ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Sam Raimi Announces Next Film ‘Don’t Move’ to Be Helmed by ’50 Stages of Fright’ Co-Directors

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KU7Wi_0jp66nGe00

Sam Raimi has officially announced his next film produced through Raimi Productions.

Titled “Don’t Move,” the horror-thriller will be co-directed by “50 States of Fright” anthology series helmers Adam Schindler and Brian Netto . T.J. Cimfel and David White (“Intruders”) wrote the script, marking a reunion with Schindler.

Per the official synopsis, “Don’t Move” follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight, and hide before her body completely shuts down. Casting is currently underway.

Raimi Productions is partnering with “Barbarian” producers Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios to produce “Don’t Move.” The film is produced by Lebovici, Raimi, and Zainab Azizi. “Don’t Move” is executive produced by co-directors Schindler and Netto, plus Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Manus, and Petr Jákl. Hammerstone is co-financing the film alongside Capstone, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.

The trio of production banners behind “Don’t Move” also recently teamed up to produce action-thriller “Boy Kills World” starring Bill Skarsgård, which is currently in post-production.

“It’s amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring ‘Don’t Move’ to life,” Hammerstone Studios’ Lebovici said. “We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project.”

Raimi added, “Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light. I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!”

In addition to “Don’t Move,” Raimi Productions is behind upcoming thriller “65” from “A Quiet Place” screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film stars Adam Driver as an astronaut stranded in space; “In the Heights” breakout Ariana Greenblatt and “Big Little Lies” alum Chloe Coleman also star. Raimi recently directed Marvel installment “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
IndieWire

James Cameron Shot ‘Avatar’ Sequels Back-to-Back So Teen Actors Wouldn’t Age Like ‘Stranger Things’ Kids

Although it was a 13-year wait for a follow-up to 2009’s “Avatar,” the gap between “The Way of Water” and its sequels are set to be much shorter, with the third film and part of the fourth being shot at the say time as the recent blockbuster. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron revealed why: so the child actors in the film will still look like children. In the film, there are several child and teen actors who play main characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) kids and other adolescents growing up on the planet of...
IndieWire

Edie Falco Filmed Her ‘Avatar 2’ Role 4 Years Ago and Thought Movie Already Came Out and Flopped

Edie Falco finds the long-awaited premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to be a puzzle. The “Sopranos” alum revealed that she filmed her cameo for the “Avatar” sequel four years ago and lost track of the film’s release, assuming it hit theaters already. “The second ‘Avatar,’ the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Falco said on “The View” panel. “And then I’ve been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned ‘Avatar,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.” Falco added, “And then somebody recently said,...
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage: ‘Renfield’ Turns Dracula Into a ‘Warhol’-Esque Figure

For his next career transformation, Nicolas Cage is looking to become the Andy Warhol of the undead. Academy Award winner Cage teased upcoming dark comedy “Renfield” in a new cover story for Empire magazine. Cage stars as a modern day Dracula, whose servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) dreams of breaking free from his eternal tutelage under the undead bloodsucker. Renfield crosses paths with a traffic cop (Awkwafina) and mobsters, played by Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Chris McKay helms the Universal Pictures film, which is set to premiere April 14, 2023. “When I got a sense of where McKay wanted to go, I...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Stands by ‘Last Jedi’ Comedy Scenes: ‘Slightly Goofy Humor’ Is Part of ‘Star Wars’

Since “The Last Jedi” came out in 2017, director Rian Johnson has defended his acclaimed entry into the “Star Wars” franchise from fans who felt that it went against the tone of the universe. In a recent interview with GQ looking back at his career, the “Glass Onion” director addressed criticism of the film’s comedy scenes, which some saw as overly silly for the franchise. “For me, everything in the movie is ‘Star Wars,’ and everything in the movie I can trace back to deeply, in a deep way, what ‘Star Wars’ is for me,” Johnson told GQ. “Everyone has a...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending

When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
IndieWire

Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,’ but Still Has Regrets

Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we...
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Tricky’ Due to How ‘Frighteningly Hard’ the Role Is

Kate Winslet revealed she’s not quite ready to go back to “Easttown” just yet. Winslet, who won an Emmy Award for her turn as detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” addressed the possibility of a second season during Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet said. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star added that she’s hesitant to reprise the “frighteningly hard” role again due to its emotional toll offscreen as well. “It’s a tricky one, being honest about…Oh god, here we...
IndieWire

The ‘Avatar’ Architect: A Conversation with the Performance Capture Guru Joe Letteri

Director James Cameron and Wētā FX’s senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri didn’t waste any time laying the groundwork for “The Way of Water.” After the game-changing “Avatar” revolutionized virtual production and performance capture in 2010, Cameron and Letteri got together at a retreat to assess what they could do better. Fortunately, Wētā was well underway in refining its performance capture and facial animation capabilities, along with writing the software for its physically based rendering engine, Manuka, and real-time pre-lighting tool, Gazebo, innovations that greatly benefited the “Planet of the Apes” and “Hobbit” franchises, as well as “Alita: Battle Angel”...
IndieWire

13 Years Passed Between ‘Avatar’s Because James Cameron Had to ‘Future-Proof’ for the Next Four Sequels

When James Cameron directed “Avatar” in 2009 he innovated performance capture technology that would change filmmaking forever, but by the time he began writing the sequels in 2013 the demands of his story already surpassed what was possible on the original film. In an effort to economize time and money while also creating unity across what will potentially become four sequels, Cameron embarked on a years-long process in which writing, design, and research and development were all taking place at the same time and feeding into each other. “We started the screenwriting process officially in the summer of 2013,” Cameron told...
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Was Ready to ‘Play a Pencil’ for Guillermo del Toro in ‘Pinocchio’

Cate Blanchett was willing to play any character in “Pinocchio” just to work with Guillermo del Toro again. After collaborating on “Nightmare Alley,” Blanchett begged del Toro for a role in his Netflix stop-motion “Pinocchio” adaptation. “We were shooting ‘Nightmare Alley.’ Cate Blanchett and I were having such a good time that she said, ‘You’ve got to give me a part on “Pinocchio”,'” del Toro said in a behind-the-scenes video for the feature (via The Independent). “I go, ‘The only part left is a monkey.'” Blanchett added, “And I went, ‘I would do anything. I would play a pencil in a movie for you.'” Turns...
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Says Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Napoleon’ Performance Was So Good, They ‘Rewrote the Goddamn Movie’

Ridley Scott has spent most of the 2020s directing period pieces ranging from the medieval “The Last Duel” to the 20th-century fashion drama “House of Gucci.” And the 85-year-old director shows no signs of slowing down, as he is currently gearing up to release “Napoleon,” a drama starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. Scott and Phoenix previously worked together on “Gladiator,” and their collaborative relationship only appears to be improving. In a new interview with Empire, Scott explained how Phoenix’s performance ultimately reshaped the entire film. “Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately, but out of...
IndieWire

James Cameron Wants Matt Damon to Star in an ‘Avatar’ Installment, Even After He Turned Down the Original

James Cameron doesn’t want Matt Damon to look back in anger anymore. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” writer-director revealed that he is more than ready for Damon to finally appear in an “Avatar” film, over a decade since Damon turned down originally leading the 2009 feature. Sam Worthington was later cast. “We must do it,” Cameron told BBC 1. “We have to do it so that the world is in equilibrium again.” Damon infamously said no to 10 percent of the “Avatar” profits in exchange for leading the film. Ultimately that would have been roughly $270 million as “Avatar” made box office...
IndieWire

Sam Worthington Lost Out on ‘Green Lantern’ Role After Questioning Logic of Film: ‘It Didn’t Make Much Sense’

Sam Worthington almost went from “Avatar” to DC superhero…that is, if the script had made sense to him. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actor revealed that he was almost cast in 2011 DC film “Green Lantern” as Hal Jordan — except he couldn’t wrap his head around the plot. “It didn’t make much sense to me — the suit comes out of his skin?” Worthington told Variety. “And I was like, ‘He’s got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?’ The answer was, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Well, something needs to beat it, or it...
IndieWire

Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel was Going to Be a ‘Father-Son Story’

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death casts a long shadow over the story of this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as the characters in the film struggle to move on from the in-universe passing of his character T’Challa. It’s a huge departure from Coogler’s initial vision for the sequel film, which would have had T’Challa alive and well — and struggling with fatherhood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Coogler and his co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler shared that they sent Boseman a first draft for the film that would become “Wakanda Forever” in 2020, right before the star died after a...
IndieWire

Stanley Kubrick’s Estate Approves ‘2001’ Nod in ‘Barbie’ Teaser: ‘Sincerest Form of Flattery’

Stanley Kubrick’s estate is keeping their eyes wide open for the “2001: A Space Odyssey” homage in the viral “Barbie” teaser. The highly anticipated “Barbie” film, co-written by director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, introduced the beloved Mattel doll thanks to a voiceover by Helen Mirren and swapped the “Space Odyssey” caveman’s bone for a battered baby doll. “They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!” the official Kubrick Twitter page posted. “Even Barbie is a Kubrick fan…” The teaser begins with Mirren narrating the origin story of Barbies. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have...
IndieWire

Rob Marshall Was Shocked by ‘Little Mermaid’ Racial Casting Conversation: ‘We’ve Moved So Far Past That’

Rob Marshall already thought color-blind casting was part of our world. The live-action “Little Mermaid” director revealed he was shocked to see parents of Black children share their reactions on social media after the first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel went viral. “I wasn’t anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. “But then you realize, in a way we haven’t. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.” Marshall added that there was “no agenda” to casting Bailey...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy