CLEVELAND, Ohio - A major winter storm moves into the area just in time for those planning on traveling for the holidays. The National Weather Service’s forecast warns the arctic front will move into the area early Friday morning. Rain will shift to snow and wet surfaces are likely to freeze, causing potentially slick road conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s to single digits. Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible and wind chills in some places could drop as low as -30 degrees. Snow is also expected with the highest totals expected along the Lake Erie shore to the east of Cleveland with much of Cuyahoga County and other snow belt areas also seeing enhanced precipitation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO