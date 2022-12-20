ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard warning issued for Northeast Ohio as winter storm pounds the region with snow, high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Northeast Ohio as a winter storm continues to pound through the region. The weather service said the warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, as snow and winds as high as 60 mph move through. Wind chills plummeted as low as -30. A warning about the wind chill will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wind, extreme cold and snow for Christmas: Holiday weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A major winter storm moves into the area just in time for those planning on traveling for the holidays. The National Weather Service’s forecast warns the arctic front will move into the area early Friday morning. Rain will shift to snow and wet surfaces are likely to freeze, causing potentially slick road conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s to single digits. Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible and wind chills in some places could drop as low as -30 degrees. Snow is also expected with the highest totals expected along the Lake Erie shore to the east of Cleveland with much of Cuyahoga County and other snow belt areas also seeing enhanced precipitation.
Cleveland Heights invokes snow emergency parking ban on most city streets; warming station open at Community Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As expected, Mayor Kahlil Seren has issued an emergency parking ban on all Cleveland Heights streets. “The parking of any vehicle, except for the immediate loading or unloading of passengers, is prohibited for the duration of this emergency on all streets and highways within the city,” officials announced around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23).
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
