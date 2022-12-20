Read full article on original website
Blizzard warning issued for Northeast Ohio as winter storm pounds the region with snow, high winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Northeast Ohio as a winter storm continues to pound through the region. The weather service said the warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, as snow and winds as high as 60 mph move through. Wind chills plummeted as low as -30. A warning about the wind chill will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wind, extreme cold and snow for Christmas: Holiday weekend weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A major winter storm moves into the area just in time for those planning on traveling for the holidays. The National Weather Service’s forecast warns the arctic front will move into the area early Friday morning. Rain will shift to snow and wet surfaces are likely to freeze, causing potentially slick road conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s to single digits. Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible and wind chills in some places could drop as low as -30 degrees. Snow is also expected with the highest totals expected along the Lake Erie shore to the east of Cleveland with much of Cuyahoga County and other snow belt areas also seeing enhanced precipitation.
Power outages, canceled flights, bellowing winds seen around Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The weather around this state is frightful. Winds are gusting as high as 60 mph in Cleveland and 50 mph around Columbus and Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. A few inches of snow are expected to blanket the state. And thousands of Ohioans are without power.
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
Snow is coming, be prepared, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It looks like it’s going to be a white Christmas. Some parts of Northeast Ohio may see a foot of snow or more this weekend as a winter storm is expected to clobber the area. A winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Oh, the weather outside ... (fill in the blanks): Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – I’m writing this on Dec. 22 as we prepare for what is being described as a pretty terrible winter storm tomorrow. And, of course, at my age I’m thinking back to those huge storms we’ve already experienced in Medina County. I’m thinking of...
Cleveland Heights invokes snow emergency parking ban on most city streets; warming station open at Community Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As expected, Mayor Kahlil Seren has issued an emergency parking ban on all Cleveland Heights streets. “The parking of any vehicle, except for the immediate loading or unloading of passengers, is prohibited for the duration of this emergency on all streets and highways within the city,” officials announced around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23).
Forming personal New Year’s ‘revolutions’: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- OK, science buffs and all Sun Messages readers: Our Earth revolves in orbit around the sun in 365 days, six hours and nine minutes, at staggering speeds from 29.29 to 30.29 kilometers per second. No wonder we all need to stop and take a breath as...
Winter storm blamed for I-90 crash that brought down light pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crash brings down pole: I-90 Weather-related traffic crashes and spinouts kept Westlake police officers busy on Dec. 23 as a winter storm brought snow and high winds. A Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:30 a.m. lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp from...
Cuyahoga County, most northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for fourth week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fourth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow. Nearby...
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Olmsted Falls, Solon, Magnificat hold steady entering holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are not many changes to the cleveland.com Top 25 girls basketball rankings as we enter the holiday season. For the second week in a row there are no new teams in the rankings, and no changes among the top 10 teams. There is some shuffling in the bottom half of the list, but nothing major.
Rocky River Tudor near Lake Erie asks $1.15M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- With an ideal Beachcliff location near Lake Erie and the old-world character of a Tudor-style home, 19835 Roslyn Drive has plenty going for it. Built in 1926, the home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,356-sq. ft. The price is $1,150,000. Enter through the arched...
Ohio sports betting: 6 best promos with launch a week away
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In about a week, Ohio sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’ve compiled a list of the six...
Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
Grace’s generosity shines during special mother/daughter day out: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace, who typically drags her feet getting ready in the morning, is downstairs and dressed in record time. But it’s no typical Friday morning. Instead of going to school, Grace and her mom, Lee, are spending the day at Dave & Busters. She’s been begging Lee to take her to the giant arcade since hearing about it from a classmate.
Support young people in Cleveland and around the world this holiday season: Maple Buescher
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are few things that make me prouder to be an American than our charitable giving habits. The United States is considered the world’s most generous country, with 60% of Americans donating to charitable causes and 42% volunteering every year. As a young person, causes that...
Fairview Park mayor reflects city was ‘successful in 2022’
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- When looking back over the last year, Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney said there were numerous accomplishments where the city leveraged outside funding sources. “We’re a small bedroom community and always have some financial challenges, so we’re always looking for resources to help us get things...
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo: how to claim $200 for holidays
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promo is giving away early bonuses in the spirit of the holidays. New bettors who sign...
