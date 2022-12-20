Read full article on original website
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Face Mandy Rose, Would Love To Have Her In Impact
Deonna Purrazzo says she would love to see Mandy Rose come into Impact Wrestling and have a match with her. Rose’s release from WWE has been the big news over the last couple of weeks, and Purrazzo was asked about the possibility of Rose coming into Impact during a new interview with Metro. You can check out the highlights below:
Note on Availability of John Cena During Wrestlemania Season
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is believed to be working Wrestlemania, although he won’t be available for much of the build. Cena will wrestle his first WWE match of 2022 next week on Smackdown when he teams with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV
The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”. The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times,...
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Pic With KAIRI From The Summer, Full Tribute to the Troops 2017 Match
IYO SKY was able to reconnect with KAIRI over the summer, and she shared a photo from the hangout on Instagram yesterday. SKY and KAIRI are longtime friends, and the former posted to her account to share the pic from when she was off WWE TV rehabilitating her ankle injury.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA
Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase, Drop in Key Demo Ratings for Holiday Bash
– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast. Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased...
Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida did battle for the AEW World Women’s Title in the main event of AEW DYnamite, and a new report has some backstage notes on the match. Hayter retained the title against Shida in the main event, and Fightful Select reports that the backstage reactions to the match and Hayter’s reign in general have been unanimously positive. There has been a lot of praise toward Hayter as well as the whole group, with Baker and Rebel getting a lot of praise for how smoothly they’ve transitioned into their current roles.
WWE NXT Rises Above 700,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Drop in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily released the television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show aired on tape delay, as the USA Network broadcast was filmed the previous week. This week’s episode actually saw an increase in the overall viewership, but ratings in the key demo were down.
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283
The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
EJ Nduka Recalls Getting Praise From Triple H During His Time At WWE Performance Center
EJ Nduka spent a couple of years in WWE’s developmental system, and he recently recalled getting some high praise from Triple H. The MLW star spoke with Fightful for an interview and talked about his time at the WWE Performance Center, which lasted from 2019 until he was released in May of 2021. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
