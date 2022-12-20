ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now trying to get their feet wet in the trade market in pursuit of one of the best closers in the league.

After falling well short of their postseason goals in 2022, the Mets entered what was set to be a pivotal offseason. The organization needed to maintain the 101-win standard they set this year, while also trying to improve the roster.

Over the last month, the team has lost ace and team legend Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Taijuan Walker from their starter staff. However, they have replaced them with American League Cy Young Justin Verlander , veteran Jose Quintana, and Japanese ace Kodai Senga . They also re- signed centerfielder Brandon Nimmo and All-Star closer, Edwin Diaz, to massive long-term deals.

Despite being one of the most active teams in MLB free agency, the roster still has notable holes, especially in the bullpen. Over the last week, the organization lost key members of the 2022 ‘pen Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Mychal Givens in MLB free agency.

However, in the pursuit of maintaining and improving the roster, the team is reportedly now interested in swinging a blockbuster trade for an elite closer.

New York Mets interested in trading for All-Star closer Liam Hendriks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQj83_0jp65cfI00
Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Good bullpens can make a good team a serious World Series contender in the playoffs. That is how influential they have become in the league over the last two decades. On Tuesday MetsMesmerizedOneline.com executive editor Michael Myers reported that the New York Mets are looking to make a major addition to their ‘Pen and have checked in about a certain 2022 All-Star reliever.

“Source: The Mets are one of the teams that have contacted the White Sox about trading for reliever Liam Hendriks. Hendriks has a posted a 2.66 ERA, 75 saves, 0.87 WHIP, and 13.8 K/9 in two seasons in Chicago.”

– Report on Mets’ pursuit of Liam Hendriks

Over the last four seasons, split between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, Liam Hendriks has risen up the ranks to become one of the best closers in the game. He has earned All-Star honors in three of the last four years and tallied 114 saves in that times.

Over the last two seasons with the White Sox, he has racked up 38 and 37 saves, respectively. He is also signed for the next two seasons, with 2024 being on a $15 million club option.

A possible trade would, on paper, easily give the New York Mets the best one-two bullpen combination in baseball.

