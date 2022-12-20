Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state. While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals. But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’ That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things. Firstly, it...
Michigan finds itself in the same spot as last year’s bowl season – preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Sunday, Dec. 25:
We’ve arrived at the point in the NFL season where game scripts can be affected by the weather, and that’s never been more true heading into Week 16 of 2022. An extreme blast of cold and wind is set to affect almost the entire country this weekend to where any teams playing outdoors likely won’t have their usual offenses, with none being more affected than the Saints at Browns as evidenced by their league-low total of 32 points.
In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
Trey Alexander led Creighton’s long-range shooting attack with 32 points as the Bluejays defeated visiting DePaul 80-65 on Sunday afternoon
Christmas Day is an important date on the NBA calendar every year, and this season is no exception even with it falling on an NFL Sunday. There will be five marquee matchups in the Association, including an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. These two...
The NHL officially went on holiday break after Friday's games and the Boston Bruins continued their winning ways with a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils in a highly anticipated game. New Jersey (22-10-2) was 19-4-0 after November and had betting odds as high as +750 to win the...
