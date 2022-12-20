ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organizations join forces to provide hundreds of holiday groceries in Santa Ynez Valley

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Organizers at People Helping People are distributing holiday groceries for 270 families throughout Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

One in Los Alamos and a second in Solvang at Mission Santa Ines.

Each household will receive their choice of a whole chicken or ham, made possible through financial donations.

Volunteers at The Community Kitchen at St. Mark’s In the Valley Episcopalian Church have prepared side dishes to accompany the array of holiday groceries.

Members of Los Olivos Rotary have baked up special holiday goodies to round out a special holiday distribution.

