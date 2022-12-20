ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Songz Turns Himself In Over NYC Bowling Alley Assault Case

By Christopher Smith
Trey Songz has reportedly turned himself over to authorities in relation to his alleged role in an assault in New York City at a bowling alley.
According to reports , the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer had voluntarily turned himself over to the New York Police Department at the end of November. Trey Songz, aka Tremaine Neverson, was booked and received a desk appearance ticket for a later date before being released.

The singer is accused of aggressively attacking a woman in the bathroom of a bowling alley in the city back in October. The woman, who is unidentified, claims Songz punched her in the face repeatedly and dragged her by the hair. A motive for the assault hasn’t been detailed. There were more details disclosed afterward, where Songz allegedly also attacked another man who claimed that the artist punched him in the eye. He refused medical attention at the scene.

When contacted for further information, Trey’s attorney Mitch Shuster replied: “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

This latest development represents another stretch of trouble for Trey Songz, who recently avoided having to stand trial after being accused of raping a woman back in 2016. The unidentified woman, who went by Jane Doe in the filing, was previously in a consensual relationship with the singer before the incident took place. She was also suing for $20 million in damages. The case, which was in California, was dismissed by a judge after reaching the statute of limitations. He had also been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013 at the Foxwoods Casino & Resort in Connecticut, which was allegedly caught on video.

