Fox11online.com
Blowing snow, cold temperatures from Winter Storm Brooklyn impact rural cleanup
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to move through Northeast Wisconsin, the main concerns now are strong winds and cold temperatures. Blowing snow can lead to many problems, especially in rural areas. Winter Storm Brooklyn's powerful winds could be heard and felt in the village of Black...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
Fox11online.com
De Pere metal treatment building reports no damage after morning oil fire
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Omega Metal Treating in De Pere is reporting no fire damage after an oil fire Friday morning. The De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District were dispatched to the Commerce Drive building for a report of an oil fire from a furnace around 11 a.m. Friday.
Fox11online.com
Door County moves into 'high' category for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Door is among four Wisconsin counties that have moved into the "high" category for COVID-19 activity heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor locations when it lists a county as "high." Brown, Kewaunee,...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn forces American Red Cross to cancel holiday blood drives
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn heading toward the Midwest, the American Red Cross is canceling several major blood drives. The organization announced Wednesday that it will be canceling its holiday blood drive Friday in Green Bay. It also announced it would cancel a Madison drive and close its donation center in La Crosse Friday. Over 800 units of blood and platelets were expected to be collected at these locations on Friday.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.
It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Fox11online.com
Holiday travel troubles: GRB director encourages air travelers to be flexible
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn will create traffic troubles for holiday travelers. AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2 with more than 125,000 traveling by air, that's an increase of 13.5% from last year. Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in Waupaca protest
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A man who got into a fight with a police officer during an August 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer. Matthew Banta, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Raymond Huber at...
