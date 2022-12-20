ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County moves into 'high' category for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Door is among four Wisconsin counties that have moved into the "high" category for COVID-19 activity heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor locations when it lists a county as "high." Brown, Kewaunee,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn forces American Red Cross to cancel holiday blood drives

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn heading toward the Midwest, the American Red Cross is canceling several major blood drives. The organization announced Wednesday that it will be canceling its holiday blood drive Friday in Green Bay. It also announced it would cancel a Madison drive and close its donation center in La Crosse Friday. Over 800 units of blood and platelets were expected to be collected at these locations on Friday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.

It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI

