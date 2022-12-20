ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, GA

Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC95o_0jp64MhZ00

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two.

STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman

On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a Toyota Prius at the intersection of GA-40 and the southbound ramps to Interstate 95. Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue removed the occupants of the Prius and transported all three to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden.

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the front seat passenger, 47-year-old Edgar Mazariego of Nanuet, New York, was pronounced deceased at the emergency room. The rear-seat passenger, Carmen Mazariego, was later transported to UF Health Jacksonville Shands and remains hospitalized.

STORY: How a ‘shoebox’ gift is making a difference for those experiencing homelessness

In the following investigation by Kingsland PD, officers obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed the driver of the semi entered the intersection on a solid red light. The semi struck the passenger side of the Prius as the car’s driver attempted to turn left onto I-95.

On Dec. 18, officers arrested the semi driver, 54-year-old Denny O’Dell Taylor of Folkston, Georgia. Taylor was charged with one count of homicide by vehicle in the second degree and running a red light. Taylor was booked at Camden County Sheriff’s Public Safety Complex and was released on bond the following day.

STORY: Police investigating after man shot in head in Hogan’s Creek area

OCGA defines homicide by a vehicle as follows: “Any person who causes the death of another person, without an intention to do so, by violating any provision of this title other than subsection (a) of Code Section 40-6-163, subsection (b) of Code Section 40-6-270, Code Sections 40-6-390 through 40-6-391, or subsection (a) of Code Section 40-6-395 commits the offense of homicide by vehicle in the second degree when such violation is the cause of said death and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished as provided in Code Section 17-10-3.”

Homicide by vehicle is a misdemeanor and persons convicted are subject to a possible one year in jail. Kingsland police said that additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Two recovering after North Shore area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Sailor arrested on video voyeurism charges

Jacksonville, Fla. — A sailor based at Naval Station Mayport is in the Duval County Jail, charged with video voyeurism. An arrest report for Michael Elias, 25, lists him as a flight crew member with the U.S. Navy. The report says Elias was caught recording people in the men’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on County Road 214. The road runs south and east of Keystone Heights, but the FHP report did not say exactly where on County Road 214 the accident took place.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police: Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after running red light, striking Prius

An arrest has been made about a month and a half after a person was killed in a crash last month involving a semitruck and a car in Kingsland, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 2, according to the Kingsland Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a semitractor-trailer and a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Georgia 40 and the southbound ramp to Interstate 95. Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue removed and transported all three occupants of the Prius to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden Campus.
KINGSLAND, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy