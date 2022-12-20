Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

Looking at the Saints snap counts from Week 15's win over the Falcons, with some observations from the game.

The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, James Hurst - 55 (100%)

The Saints offense finished out with 348 total net yards, getting 134 on the ground and 214 through the air. The return of McCoy was a positive one, as both Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill were fairly effective on the ground. Andy Dalton was sacked twice on the day, including one that was deep inside Saints territory. They also went 5-of-11 on 3rd Down.

The Saints offense finished out with 348 total net yards, getting 134 on the ground and 214 through the air. The return of McCoy was a positive one, as both Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill were fairly effective on the ground. Andy Dalton was sacked twice on the day, including one that was deep inside Saints territory. They also went 5-of-11 on 3rd Down. Andy Dalton - 47 (85%)

Dalton once again managed the game effectively, finishing out 11-of-17 for 151 yards and 2 touchdown passes, good for a 132.2 rating. The two touchdown strikes to Juwan Johnson were both good throws and catches, and Dalton connected on big plays to Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave as well. Unless something drastically changes, he'll finish out the year as the Saints starter.

Dalton once again managed the game effectively, finishing out 11-of-17 for 151 yards and 2 touchdown passes, good for a 132.2 rating. The two touchdown strikes to Juwan Johnson were both good throws and catches, and Dalton connected on big plays to Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave as well. Unless something drastically changes, he'll finish out the year as the Saints starter. Rashid Shaheed - 39 (71%)

Shaheed continues to make big plays for the Saints, as his 68-yard touchdown grab helped make it 14-0 early on. Shaheed was targeted 4 times on the day, finishing out with 3 catches for 95 yards and the score to lead the receiving department.

Shaheed continues to make big plays for the Saints, as his 68-yard touchdown grab helped make it 14-0 early on. Shaheed was targeted 4 times on the day, finishing out with 3 catches for 95 yards and the score to lead the receiving department. Adam Trautman - 36 (65%)

Alvin Kamara - 34 (62%)

Kamara was a pretty active in the rushing department, carrying it 21 times for 91 yards while adding 2 catches for 13 yards and 2 targets. New Orleans still doesn't seem like they're using him properly, as he was off the field for several big 3rd Down and red zone plays.

Kamara was a pretty active in the rushing department, carrying it 21 times for 91 yards while adding 2 catches for 13 yards and 2 targets. New Orleans still doesn't seem like they're using him properly, as he was off the field for several big 3rd Down and red zone plays. Juwan Johnson - 28 (51%)

Johnson returned to the lineup and secured his 6th and 7th touchdown receptions of the year. He was targeted 6 times on the day, finishing out with 4 catches for 67 yards with the two scores. He's put together a solid campaign this season, and is currently third on the team in receiving at 416 yards and 35 receptions. There's no reason the Saints can't keep him in the offseason.

Johnson returned to the lineup and secured his 6th and 7th touchdown receptions of the year. He was targeted 6 times on the day, finishing out with 4 catches for 67 yards with the two scores. He's put together a solid campaign this season, and is currently third on the team in receiving at 416 yards and 35 receptions. There's no reason the Saints can't keep him in the offseason. Chris Olave - 27 (49%)

Olave had his quietest day in a long time, being targeted just 4 times, but hauling in 3 catches for 53 yards. He's up to 940 receiving yards for the season, and has easily been one of the team's best players this year.

Olave had his quietest day in a long time, being targeted just 4 times, but hauling in 3 catches for 53 yards. He's up to 940 receiving yards for the season, and has easily been one of the team's best players this year. Taysom Hill, Trevor Penning - 24 (44%)

Penning's usage went up a ton in this game, as he continues to be the main jumbo man. This was easily his biggest work of the season, and is a good sign going forward.

Penning's usage went up a ton in this game, as he continues to be the main jumbo man. This was easily his biggest work of the season, and is a good sign going forward. Jarvis Landry - 19 (35%)

Landry had a lone target in the game, but didn't register on the stat sheet. He just hasn't been what we thought he would have added to the offense this season.

Landry had a lone target in the game, but didn't register on the stat sheet. He just hasn't been what we thought he would have added to the offense this season. Tre'Quan Smith, David Johnson - 18 (33%)

Johnson had a costly fumble on a 3rd-and-1 situation in which he picked up the first down. He had 4 carries for 12 yards, and is likely to get more action against the Cleveland with the weather being less than ideal.

Johnson had a costly fumble on a 3rd-and-1 situation in which he picked up the first down. He had 4 carries for 12 yards, and is likely to get more action against the Cleveland with the weather being less than ideal. Marquez Callaway - 9 (16%)

Adam Prentice - 5 (9%)

Landon Young - 2 (4%)

Defense

Marcus Maye, Demario Davis - 74 (100%)

The Saints defense was far from perfect, but made the plays at the end of it all when it mattered most. They gashed the run defense for 231 yards, while allowing just 89 yards in the air facing off against rookie Desmond Ridder. Atlanta also went 9-of-16 on 3rd Down. Demario Davis led the way with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted), while Marcus Maye was right behind him with 7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted) and had 2 pass breakups.

The Saints defense was far from perfect, but made the plays at the end of it all when it mattered most. They gashed the run defense for 231 yards, while allowing just 89 yards in the air facing off against rookie Desmond Ridder. Atlanta also went 9-of-16 on 3rd Down. Demario Davis led the way with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted), while Marcus Maye was right behind him with 7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted) and had 2 pass breakups. Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu - 73 (99%)

Mathieu had 6 tackles, all solo, adding a sack and two pass breakups. It was definitely one of his better games for the Saints.

Mathieu had 6 tackles, all solo, adding a sack and two pass breakups. It was definitely one of his better games for the Saints. Alontae Taylor - 72 (97%)

Taylor had another interception wiped out, this time due to an overturned official review. He finished with 4 solo tackles and 3 pass breakups. He's been pretty good in the starting spotlight this year, and it's just a matter of time before he gets an actual interception this season.

Taylor had another interception wiped out, this time due to an overturned official review. He finished with 4 solo tackles and 3 pass breakups. He's been pretty good in the starting spotlight this year, and it's just a matter of time before he gets an actual interception this season. Pete Werner, Cam Jordan - 55 (74%)

Werner's return saw him notch just 4 total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted). New Orleans actually brought Kaden Elliss in during some pass-rushing situations, as we were curious how the rotation would work out. As for Jordan, he had 3 total tackles (1 solo, 2 assisted), with one being for a loss. He has 3 games to get the franchise's sack record.

Werner's return saw him notch just 4 total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted). New Orleans actually brought Kaden Elliss in during some pass-rushing situations, as we were curious how the rotation would work out. As for Jordan, he had 3 total tackles (1 solo, 2 assisted), with one being for a loss. He has 3 games to get the franchise's sack record. Kaden Elliss - 47 (64%)

Elliss had 1 of the 4 sacks for the Saints, finishing with 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted), a QB hit, and tackle for loss. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and should be a priority to re-sign.

Elliss had 1 of the 4 sacks for the Saints, finishing with 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted), a QB hit, and tackle for loss. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and should be a priority to re-sign. Carl Granderson - 43 (58%)

Granderson had 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) and a half sack. It's interesting that he saw more reps over Davenport and Kpassagnon.

Granderson had 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) and a half sack. It's interesting that he saw more reps over Davenport and Kpassagnon. David Onyemata - 40 (54%)

Bradley Roby - 39 (53%)

Roby had a big fumble recovery to help turn the Falcons away towards the end of the game. It was definitely a good heads up play by the veteran, and he was obviously quick to credit Justin Evans for forcing the turnover.

Roby had a big fumble recovery to help turn the Falcons away towards the end of the game. It was definitely a good heads up play by the veteran, and he was obviously quick to credit Justin Evans for forcing the turnover. Kentavius Street - 38 (51%)

Street had 1.5 sacks and was easily one of the best performers on the field Sunday. Things haven't gone that well on the interior defensive line, but Street has been a bright spot. He's someone the Saints should look at bringing back.

Street had 1.5 sacks and was easily one of the best performers on the field Sunday. Things haven't gone that well on the interior defensive line, but Street has been a bright spot. He's someone the Saints should look at bringing back. Shy Tuttle - 34 (46%)

Tuttle finished out tied for second on the team with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted). He also led the Who Dat chant prior to the game.

Tuttle finished out tied for second on the team with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted). He also led the Who Dat chant prior to the game. Marcus Davenport - 27 (36%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 25 (34%)

Malcolm Roach - 24 (32%)

Justin Evans - 18 (24%)

Evans made a tremendous play on Drake London to force a fumble after the Falcons converted an important 4th Down to give the offense back the ball. Turnovers haven't come easily for the Saints defense this year, but this was one they needed at the perfect time.

Evans made a tremendous play on Drake London to force a fumble after the Falcons converted an important 4th Down to give the offense back the ball. Turnovers haven't come easily for the Saints defense this year, but this was one they needed at the perfect time. Daniel Sorensen - 3 (4%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Daniel Sorensen, Andrew Dowell, Isaac Yiadom, J.T. Gray - 19

We don't talk a ton about special teams, but getting Gray back in the mix was a good thing for the Saints. He made a good play when he downed a Blake Gillikin punt inside the Falcons' 5-yard-line. Overall, it was strong execution.

We don't talk a ton about special teams, but getting Gray back in the mix was a good thing for the Saints. He made a good play when he downed a Blake Gillikin punt inside the Falcons' 5-yard-line. Overall, it was strong execution. Chase Hansen - 17

Taysom Hill - 15

Read More Saints News