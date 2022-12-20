ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather continues to improve Tuesday

By Chevy Chevalier
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are still some significant winds across the state, but they will weaken through the day. The cold front is now east-southeast of the Big Island, but some post-frontal winds are fairly strong. Scattered rain across the state Tuesday morning but the chance for rain will go down throughout the day as well.

There is still a high wind watch in effect for most of the state until 6 p.m. There is also a high wind warning for the Hawaii County peaks and northern and southern portions of the island. There is also a high surf warning in effect until 6 p.m. for the northern shores of all islands from Kauai southeast to Maui. The flood watch for Hawaii County has been canceled.

The weather for the rest of the week will be much better with partly cloudy conditions and a slight chance for showers here and there. The regular, sustained trade winds are not in the forecast for several more days.

