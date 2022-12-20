Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike DeWine says 4 people died in weather related car accidents during winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine urges Ohioans to stay indoors this weekend as extremely cold temperatures continue. ALSO | Warming stations opening across Columbus. Eight counties in...
Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
Ctrl-Salt-Delete? Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-A-Snowplow contest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. The contest was designed with the Ohio Turnpike's safety campaign, "Don't Crowd the Plow" in mind, reminding everyone to drive safely during the winter season. “Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing...
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Health leaders address respiratory viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
