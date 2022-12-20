ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
Ctrl-Salt-Delete? Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-A-Snowplow contest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. The contest was designed with the Ohio Turnpike's safety campaign, "Don't Crowd the Plow" in mind, reminding everyone to drive safely during the winter season. “Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing...
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Health leaders address respiratory viruses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
