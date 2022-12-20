Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis County man sentenced 20 years for fentanyl conspiracy
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags
A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber
Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun
O’Fallon, Missouri man sentenced for selling fatal fentanyl dose
An O'Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
KMOV
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former owner of a controversial downtown nightclub is working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Dana Kelly, who used to own Reign, was hired in August as an administrative assistant to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In October, News 4 requested documents, which we recently received. Those documents show Kelly earns a salary of $50,000 but has no specifics on her duties.
KMOV
Warrenton man heading towards St. Louis found safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Highway Patrol canceled a Silver Advisory issued Thursday for a Warrenton man. The Highway Patrol said John Olds was later found safe.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 28+ years in prison for carjacking grandmother and granddaughter
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Wednesday sentenced a man who carjacked two people in 2021, including a grandmother and her granddaughter, to 28 years and 10 months in prison. Darius Eubanks, 28, first stole a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint at a north St. Louis grocery store on...
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
FOX2now.com
Exit ramp closed on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road. The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month
The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
FOX2now.com
Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you've been scammed
Thieves could be setting you up while shopping for the holidays. Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you’ve …. Thieves could be setting you up while shopping for the holidays. Guidepoint Security shares tips on holiday scammers. Cyber scammers are in the stealing spirit when it comes to...
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
FOX2now.com
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes …. Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Calls ‘though...
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
