Saint Louis, MO

kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags

A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
KMOV

Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former owner of a controversial downtown nightclub is working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Dana Kelly, who used to own Reign, was hired in August as an administrative assistant to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In October, News 4 requested documents, which we recently received. Those documents show Kelly earns a salary of $50,000 but has no specifics on her duties.
FOX2now.com

Exit ramp closed on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
FOX2now.com

Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you've been scammed

Thieves could be setting you up while shopping for the holidays. Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you've been scammed. Cyber scammers are in the stealing spirit when it comes to the holidays.
Washington Missourian

20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
FOX2now.com

Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis

Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Truck driver recalls slick highways and long commutes through St. Louis.
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
