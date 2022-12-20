ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Ice Storm ASMR

New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Freezing rain creating traffic concerns, icicle clean up on I-5 underway

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning the public of potentially treacherous driving conditions amid recent snowfall, freezing temperatures and the likelihood of freezing rain this weekend. Conditions on I-90 in Snoqualmie pass caused a multi-vehicle crash, one driver recovering from serious injuries. On I-5, WSDOT crews aim to clear out potentially hazardous icicles hanging over the roadways.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
NORTH BEND, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Icy Capitol Hill open thread

A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews remove icicles from I-5 tunnels in Seattle, lanes reopened

SEATTLE - Northbound I-5 reopened by the Seattle Convention Center after crews removed icicles from the freeway tunnel. The three left lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked while maintenance crews work at the tunnel, and traffic officials expected intermittent closures for some hours. Drivers were urged to slow down by...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow

SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight

SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy