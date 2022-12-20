Moves away from London appear to have passed a peak, with estimates suggesting around 20,000 fewer properties being bought outside the capital this year than in 2021.In a year which has seen strong house price growth outside London, just over a quarter (26%) of “London leavers” in 2022 bought properties with at least four bedrooms, down from 30% in 2020, the research from estate agent Hamptons found.Londoners are also moving further afield typically to get the space they require.The average Londoner buying outside the capital purchases 34.0 miles away, 1.2 miles further than last year, according to the research.Investors purchase...

38 MINUTES AGO