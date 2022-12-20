Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute
SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Freezing rain expected to cause power outages, travel delays
SEATTLE - A dangerous ice storm sweeping through western Washington Thursday night into Friday morning is already a cause for concern regarding slick roads and power outages. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads-- WSP says if you don't have to be on the roads, stay home.
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
q13fox.com
Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight
SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Freezing rain creates icy conditions; flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport, transit impacts
SEATTLE - A dangerous ice storm is sweeping through Western Washington from Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's already creating icy road conditions, travel delays and power outages. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and ice accumulating on the roads. The Washington State Patrol said if you...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
q13fox.com
Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting
Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
q13fox.com
Freezing rain creating traffic concerns, icicle clean up on I-5 underway
The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning the public of potentially treacherous driving conditions amid recent snowfall, freezing temperatures and the likelihood of freezing rain this weekend. Conditions on I-90 in Snoqualmie pass caused a multi-vehicle crash, one driver recovering from serious injuries. On I-5, WSDOT crews aim to clear out potentially hazardous icicles hanging over the roadways.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
q13fox.com
Crews remove icicles from I-5 tunnels in Seattle, lanes reopened
SEATTLE - Northbound I-5 reopened by the Seattle Convention Center after crews removed icicles from the freeway tunnel. The three left lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked while maintenance crews work at the tunnel, and traffic officials expected intermittent closures for some hours. Drivers were urged to slow down by...
q13fox.com
Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac (9:00a.m.)
Freezing rain in the Puget Sound region is not only causing headaches on the roads, but on airport runways. FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport talking with hundreds of people who have had their flights canceled or delayed. Dan's flight back home was also canceled.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington
Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport runways close due to ice; hundreds of flights canceled throughout the day
SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled Friday morning and throughout the day due to icy conditions on the runways. According to FlightAware, Sea-Tac had nearly 500 cancelations. At about 5 a.m., airport officials said it had to close its runways indefinitely to de-ice the...
q13fox.com
Seattle Ice Storm ASMR
New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
q13fox.com
King County prepares for freezing rain storm
Deicing crews made the rounds in Maple Valley laying down solution. They are preparing ahead of forecast freezing rain.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
Comments / 0