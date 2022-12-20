ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute

SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight

SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting

Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Freezing rain creating traffic concerns, icicle clean up on I-5 underway

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning the public of potentially treacherous driving conditions amid recent snowfall, freezing temperatures and the likelihood of freezing rain this weekend. Conditions on I-90 in Snoqualmie pass caused a multi-vehicle crash, one driver recovering from serious injuries. On I-5, WSDOT crews aim to clear out potentially hazardous icicles hanging over the roadways.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews remove icicles from I-5 tunnels in Seattle, lanes reopened

SEATTLE - Northbound I-5 reopened by the Seattle Convention Center after crews removed icicles from the freeway tunnel. The three left lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked while maintenance crews work at the tunnel, and traffic officials expected intermittent closures for some hours. Drivers were urged to slow down by...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac (9:00a.m.)

Freezing rain in the Puget Sound region is not only causing headaches on the roads, but on airport runways. FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport talking with hundreds of people who have had their flights canceled or delayed. Dan's flight back home was also canceled.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Ice Storm ASMR

New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA

