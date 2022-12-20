Read full article on original website
La Fiesta Makes Big Donations to Education Foundation, Other 2022 Beneficiaries
La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gifted nearly $460,000 to its 2022 beneficiaries, including the Highland Park Education Foundation, which received $251,361. In addition to using the money to continue such impactful legacy programs as Teacher Innovation Grants and Teacher of the Year financial awards, the foundation will support new critical needs in fine arts, school safety, student wellness, technology, and math.
Calling All Cars: Children Enjoy Shopping Buddies
Santa’s helpers wore badges on Dec. 13 while sharing Christmas joy with children in need. More than 75 children got to shop alongside a Dallas police officer or firefighter at Target Cityplace, have some hot cocoa, and take a photo with Santa. “This event is what the holiday season...
House of the Month: 5515 Yolanda Lane
This sensational 9,221-square-foot, five-bedroom Country French home on more than one acre in the estate area of Preston Hollow has been updated with care and quality. The six living areas include a great room, music room, library, media room, game room, huge bonus room, and private office. The first-floor primary suite has a large walk-in closet and a separate sitting room. A guest suite also is located downstairs. Other highlights include three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and an incredible 1,600-bottle wine room. A gorgeous loggia spans the rear of the home, bringing in light and superb views of the covered entertaining area with a fireplace and two televisions, a beautiful pool, a large yard, and a lighted play area. The tech-minded will appreciate Control4 lighting, audio, video, and security. Other highlights include a backup generator to support critical areas, great storage, and automated gates at the west side.
Letters to Santa From Snider Plaza
Crowds of children and their parents enjoyed the festivities at this year’s Christmas tree lighting at Snider Plaza, and some took the time to write letters to Santa. The list includes everything from Teslas to fuzzy Christmas socks to even a Ph.D. degree. We’ll forward them on to Santa, but thought we’d share some of them before he makes his Christmas rounds!
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 12-18
How easy was it for a car thief to steal a woman’s car from the parking lot of Inwood Village before 9:19 a.m. Dec. 15? It was left running. Before 10:51 a.m., a jerk threw dirt in a man’s window in the 6000 block of Averill Way. 13...
Ode to Dallas
I moved from Colorado to Dallas in 1991, sight unseen, to be an attorney for American Airlines. I had no friends, but early on, I met Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, and Marc Jacobs. I was lonely, but with these guys as friends, a girl can never be too lonely. As...
Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Royal Lane
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in an attached garage of a home in the 6400 block of Royal Lane shortly after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Firefighters arrived to find fire and thick smoke coming from the garage that had spread into the attic space, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just under an hour.
