This sensational 9,221-square-foot, five-bedroom Country French home on more than one acre in the estate area of Preston Hollow has been updated with care and quality. The six living areas include a great room, music room, library, media room, game room, huge bonus room, and private office. The first-floor primary suite has a large walk-in closet and a separate sitting room. A guest suite also is located downstairs. Other highlights include three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and an incredible 1,600-bottle wine room. A gorgeous loggia spans the rear of the home, bringing in light and superb views of the covered entertaining area with a fireplace and two televisions, a beautiful pool, a large yard, and a lighted play area. The tech-minded will appreciate Control4 lighting, audio, video, and security. Other highlights include a backup generator to support critical areas, great storage, and automated gates at the west side.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO