Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting

Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward

With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91

John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wilson named general counsel at University Hospital

McKenzie Wilson, a former top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, has been named general counsel of University Hospital in Newark. Wilson had worked in Murphy’s Office of the Chief Counsel from 2018 until departure fourteen months ago to join one of the state’s top law firms, Lowenstein Sandler. She became deputy chief counsel in October 2020 when Matt Platkin, now the attorney general, left to go to Lowenstein and was replaced by Parimal Garg.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Trenton café lauded as local favorite

Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
TRENTON, NJ
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner

The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
CAMDEN, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ

