New Jersey Globe
Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting
Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward
With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s husband tapped as chief of staff for her City Council successor
Maria Quiñones Sánchez quit Philadelphia City Council in September to run for mayor next year. Now, her husband is employed in the office that she left.
New Jersey Globe
John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91
John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
New Jersey Globe
Wilson named general counsel at University Hospital
McKenzie Wilson, a former top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, has been named general counsel of University Hospital in Newark. Wilson had worked in Murphy’s Office of the Chief Counsel from 2018 until departure fourteen months ago to join one of the state’s top law firms, Lowenstein Sandler. She became deputy chief counsel in October 2020 when Matt Platkin, now the attorney general, left to go to Lowenstein and was replaced by Parimal Garg.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Washington Examiner
How many Philadelphians must be killed before the city stops voting for Democrats?
Philadelphia was founded in 1682. Before 2021, in the 339 years of its existence, the city had only reached 500 homicides in one year: 1990. It wasn’t until the election (and the inexplicable reelection) of the left-wing, Democratic, Soros-funded District Attorney Larry Krasner that the city would see such violence and bloodshed again.
roi-nj.com
Burlington County commissioners approve loans for new affordable housing units
The Burlington County commissioners are continuing to take action to support the creation of affordable housing across the county. The commissioners voted last week to approve three separate loans totaling $1.3 million to developers to assist with financing affordable housing projects in Hainesport, Burlington Township and Moorestown. Funding for the...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
mercerme.com
Pennington Borough Council faces challenges with resignations, closing of First Aid squad, and pedestrian safety
Mayor Jim Davy announced at the December 5 Borough Council meeting that member Ken Gross has resigned effective December 31, 2022. Davy expressed the he was sorry to see Gross leave the Council but stated, “I understand your concerns.”. Two Borough employees EMS staff also have resigned effective December...
N.J. homeless shelters prepare for rush as freezing temps spread across state
Shelters across New Jersey are bracing for a surge in visitors as freezing temperatures force the homeless population indoors. A dangerous flash freeze could follow rain, flooding and 60 mile-per-hour winds Thursday as many New Jersey families prepare for the holiday weekend. The forecast means most families in the Garden...
Chester’s Police Pension Problems Familiar to Pa. Auditor General
Chester’s mayor Thaddeus Kirkland asked Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor to investigate alleged police pension “spiking” in the city and was told recommendations were given many times in the past but not acted upon, writes Kathleen E. Cary for the Daily Times. Pension spiking involves giving public...
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
buckscountyherald.com
Trenton café lauded as local favorite
Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
penncapital-star.com
Report: Philly’s city government workforce starting to look like the people it serves
PHILADELPHIA — The Office of the City Controller released its annual report Tuesday reviewing the diversity of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce in 2021, which shows that new hires have become consistent with the demographics of the city for the first time since the report’s inception. In creating its...
Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ
A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced. Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and...
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
camdencounty.com
In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
