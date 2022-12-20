Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Holmes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home with his son. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond G. Graves
May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruby Jean Sage
Ruby Jean Sage, 86, formerly of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 27, 1936, in Blackwater, Virginia, she was the daughter of Emmett and Inez (Johnson) Collingsworth. Ruby married Charles Edward Sage and he preceded her in death June 8, 2008.
nprillinois.org
A fruitcake of an estimable age finds a home at Bloomington's Ewing Manor
Famed late night TV entertainer Johnny Carson once joked that there is only one fruitcake in the world and people just keep mailing it to each other. If so, this could be that fruitcake. The saga starts in 1918 during World War I in the Shelby County town of Windsor....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeffery Scott Stewart
Jeffery Scott Stewart, 45, of Oolitic, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Born March 5, 1977, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Danny C. and Nancy (Holtsclaw) Stewart. He was a. groundskeeper for Stonecrest Golf Course. He loved fishing and leatherworking. Survivors include his...
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E. Upon arrival, firefighters found the […]
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Local food bank has a change in leadership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed that leadership role to sister Maureen […]
wamwamfm.com
Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
Hymera gas outage: What residents should do
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) -Ohio Valley Gas crews are working to repair a gas outage in the town of of Hymera in Sullivan County. According to a statement released by Ohio Valley Gas, service is not expected to be restored until about 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The company said 250 customers are currently without natural […]
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brian Keith Busick
Brian Keith Busick, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born February 14, 1969, in Bedford, he was the son of Larry Keith and Peggy Joyce (George) Busick. Brian was a 1988 graduate of Mitchell High School. He loved to read his bible...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WTHI
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
wamwamfm.com
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder, 85, passed away at 4:45 am on December 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dick was born on April 1, 1937 in Bicknell, IN and is the son of Roscoe and Hilda (Grabbe) Schroeder. Dick married Marilyn Strange on August 9, 1959 and they celebrated sixty three years of marriage.
Mitchell man found dead during welfare check
MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Lawrence County arrested a Mitchell man after they struggled with him during a welfare check on his father. In a social media post, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Shawn Edward Hays was in custody at the county jail. Police said officers were...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
wbiw.com
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
