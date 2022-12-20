Target is recalling weighted blankets under the Pillowfort brand after two children died and two others got trapped inside the blankets. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday, Dec. 22, that Target’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets are being recalled due to an asphyxiation hazard. The blankets, which retail for $40, were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 at Target stores and online at target.com.

