The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO