Bangor, MI

townbroadcast.com

'Christmas Week Storm' wreaks havoc on U.S.-131

Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the "Christmas Week Storm" certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident

The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

