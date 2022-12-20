Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Ottawa County Sheriff: 'Don't drive unless it's an emergency'
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that is unsafe to drive due to blizzard conditions in West Michigan, and how that is impacting emergency response times. While the OCSO continues to respond to emergency calls, Captain Jake Sparks says some of the roads...
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
townbroadcast.com
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131
Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
Parts of I-96 shutdown for nearly an hour after jackknifed semi crashes in white out conditions
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Parts of I-96 were shut down for nearly an hour Friday morning after a jackknifed semi crashed near M-6. There was no report of injuries during this accident. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. and the freeway was reopened just before...
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Michigan State Police asking drivers not to use I-94 between New Buffalo, Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay off I-94 in both directions, which is nearly 125 miles of freeway. MSP says that they need time to clear several accidents along the I-94 corridor between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. They are asking that...
Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident
The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
Holland woman hospitalized after head-on collision
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A head-on collision Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, has closed a portion of East Lakewood Boulevard, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. The roadway is currently open to one lane so crews can clean up from a two-vehicle crash.
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
School bus driver, child injured in rollover crash near Marshall
A school bus driver and a student were injured in a rollover crash near Marshall.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0