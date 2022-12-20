Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Apex Legends may finally get class changes—and they could fundamentally change the game
For a long time, Apex Legends’ characters have been sorted into classes that didn’t mean much outside of being a general descriptor for how each character’s abilities fit into a team. Characters with shields or other objects designed to hold down areas were put into the defensive class. Characters with scan abilities belonged to recon. Characters that mostly dealt with being aggressive and dealing damage got the assault tag.
dotesports.com
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
dotesports.com
How to reduce lag in Apex Legends
Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. When it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat. Lag can be caused by server overload, which can occur when a huge amount of people are trying to log into the game at once; it can also happen on the player’s end due to problems with your ISP, router, PC and more.
dotesports.com
10 mobile games like VALORANT
The rumors that VALORANT mobile is expected to be released in 2024 are all over the internet, and leaks even suggested that the game was already being tested at the Google Play Store. Released in 2020, the game is available exclusively for PC, but after Riot published job openings related to console and mobile development, the fans of the five-vs-five tactical shooter title are anxiously waiting to be able to play their favorite game on multiple devices. But while the official release date is not announced, players can enjoy plenty of mobile games similar to VALORANT.
dotesports.com
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
dotesports.com
Best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2
Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.
dotesports.com
Is Warzone 2 free to play?
Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is the sequel to the hit battle royale that was released and grew in popularity in 2020. Part of the draw to the newest CoD game, Modern Warfare II, has been the promise of the highly anticipated sequel to the first game. Part of the success of the first Warzone was its free-to-play model, but now players perhaps unfamiliar with the newest iteration are wondering if Warzone 2 will also be free to play.
dotesports.com
Spotify Smashed: How a small project turned into Spotify Wrapped for Melee
The holiday season is full of different social media trends that pop up every other day, but Spotify has become a staple of December discussions thanks to its end-of-year review program called Spotify Wrapped. And while the music service may have popularized the idea, the Super Smash Bros. community got in on the fun for the first time this year thanks to one developer who decided to try and build out a personal project.
dotesports.com
Valve introduces new CS:GO ranking and invite system for Major RMR events, starting with BLAST Paris 2023
With the goal of streamlining the CS:GO Major qualification process in mind, Valve has officially instituted a new Regional Standings ranking system for tracking results across multiple events to better identify the teams that should be invited to the “later qualification stages” of future events. Valve has officially...
dotesports.com
Why was Deku’s Smash removed from Fortnite?
The developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, has shown an incredible ability to network with other media brands and convince them to put their characters inside the battle royale. While we already had plenty of collaborations throughout 2022, Epic has closed out the year with one final big anime collab and weapon with My Hero Academia and Deku’s Smash.
dotesports.com
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Special Ops Relay Station key in DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is more than just recklessly diving into Al Mazrah and grabbing whatever loot you can. Approaching the Tarkov-inspired game with a loadout you’ll lose if you die is its own game, made even more challenging thanks to the ability to loot and use keys.
dotesports.com
Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends?
Ahead of season 13 in Apex Legends, a huge leak of future content showed off a large swathe of new potential characters entering the game. That leak turned out to be largely accurate since it correctly predicted the arrivals of legends like Newcastle, Vantage, and Catalyst. As time has gone...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Taraq Smuggler’s Office key in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map, taking part in different faction missions and completing various contracts. Players will notice that some of the buildings and locations are locked at the start of the game and classified as restricted or denied areas. These buildings require a corresponding key to unlock and players need to find these keys first. The Taraq Smuggler’s Office is a locked location and players must have its corresponding key to unlock the room.
dotesports.com
Swagg calls for Warzone 2 devs to bring back three things to stop it going ‘backward’
Swagg had a blast playing Warzone. In July 2022, he doubled down on his commitment to play it on stream despite calls for him to stop, explaining the gameplay kept him coming back. The FaZe Clan creator doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for Warzone 2. He claims it’s because the...
dotesports.com
How to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
As one of the most popular live-service games in the industry right now, Fortnite is known to host seasonal events that provide chances for free cosmetics and plenty of battle pass experience. Winterfest 2022 is no different, bringing back Sgt. Winter and the Holiday Presents players have come to love. One of the current quests invited players to throw them at three different named locations.
dotesports.com
How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event
Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022. He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.
dotesports.com
Overwatch League to lower player age minimum for 2023 in hopes for more “accessible” competition
The possible start date of the 2023 Overwatch League season might still be up in the air after a series of delays related to world events and demolished partnerships, but the powers that be are still trying to make improvements for the sake of competition. Days before the free agency...
dotesports.com
How to fix WOLTER – FRANCIS error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have gone a ways to revitalizing the CoD franchise, but they haven’t been without their flaws. Bugs, glitches, and errors are expected with some titles, it’s fair to say that these two titles have more than a few. This type of issue...
dotesports.com
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
Comments / 0