"Higher than acceptable" methamphetamine levels in air ducts close Colorado public library

Photo Credit: jovan_epn. File photo. (iStock)

A public library in Boulder will be closing indefinitely on Tuesday, after "higher than acceptable" levels of methamphetamine were recorded in restroom air ducts, according to a news release from the city.

"The city made this unprecedented decision today after receiving results of tests it ordered of air ducts in six of the restrooms in the Main Library at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue. The tests showed that residue inside the ducts had higher than acceptable levels of methamphetamine. The ducts blow air and contaminants outside the building, but it is not yet clear what, if any, level of contaminants is on surfaces," the release said.

The closure will begin at 4 PM on Tuesday, to allow officials to swab samples of surfaces inside and outside the restrooms and determine if a public health risk is present.

According to the release, there has been a spike in reports of people smoking inside of the library's bathrooms in recent weeks. In fact, on two occasions city employees were evaluated for symptoms consistent with exposure to meth fumes or residue.

“This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country,” said Library Director David Farnan.

“The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation.”

The city's other public libraries—The Meadows, George Reynolds, and NoBo Corner—will remain open.