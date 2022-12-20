Seniors should get their booster for the holidays as COVID cases rise: health officials

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is once again urging residents to get up-to-date on their COVID boosters.This time the focus is on older adults.

Medical experts say it is not too late to get vaccinated for the holidays and for older adults it is crucial as they are among the most vulnerable.

"IDPH continues to recommend getting up-to-date on your vaccinations, particularly before we gather with family and friends for the holidays," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

"The data indicates that seniors who are not up-to-date on vaccinations are almost 3 times more likely to end up in the hospital if they contract COVID-19.”

Health officials say the new variants of COVID-19 spread more easily, which is why updated boosters were developed to build stronger protection.

The recent rise of COVID-19 is especially problematic for people with chronic medical conditions and weaker immune systems and the most current data shows that seniors who are not up to date on vaccinations are almost three times more likely to end up in the hospital if they get COVID.

Vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov .

