Bears LB Jack Sanborn's strong rookie season is over as he's placed on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn on Tuesday was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury Sunday, a move that will end his season.

Sanborn was carted to the Bears’ locker room after being helped off the field late in a 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Details about Sanborn's injury remain unclear, but it isn't considered a long-term issue, coach Matt Eberflus said.

An undrafted rookie, the 22-year-old Sanborn was one of the best stories for the Bears this season, over which he had 64 tackles and two sacks in 14 games. After the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in late October, Sanborn came on strong, recording 59 tackles over six starts at middle linebacker and making a strong impression on the team.

“Just his maturity,” Eberflus said. “His ability to handle that space. Coming in there, we had some injuries and whatnot, and being able to function and then the production. He had a lot of tackling production. His instincts we saw, and we saw that during training camp, so we were excited about that. He's an impactful player and we're excited to have him.”

In other injury news, Bears right guard Teven Jenkins rejoined the team Tuesday at Halas Hall after suffering a neck injury Sunday. Jenkins visited with specialists Monday and is considered day-to-day, Eberflus said. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remains in the concussion protocol.

The Bears also officially designated running back Khalil Herbert (hip) for a return from injured reserve. The Bears (3-11) are hopeful that Herbert can play when they host the Bills (11-3) on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon CT from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker