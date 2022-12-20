Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
Eighth annual NYS Craft Brewers Festival coming to Albany
Cheers, craft beer lovers. The eighth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival will be coming to Albany on January 28, 2023 at the Desmond Hotel at Crowne Plaza. Tickets for the event are available online.
Our Hearts are Full – Donna in Gloversville Blown Away by Xmas Help!
This is an update on Donna in Gloversville. You may remember the super sweet struggling mom with 2 kids who told us just a few weeks ago that Christmas in her house probably wasn't going to happen this year. Well, we have an update and it's better than anyone could...
New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve
No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
CDTA announces holiday service schedule
The holiday season means shopping for gifts, traveling with family, and making it home safe from festivities. CDTA has announced its holiday service schedules for the Christmas and New Years’ weekends.
Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays
Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
Crossgates to extend operating hours in 2023
Whether you're an early riser or a night owl when it comes to shopping, Crossgates is giving you a couple more hours to browse in 2023.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
The future of Albany’s Central Warehouse
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will be joined by Redburn Development, Columbia Development, Empire State Development and state and local leaders for a major announcement regarding the future of Central Warehouse.
Lansingburgh toy drive collects 900 items for kids
The Lansingburgh Central School District community recently came together for the 2022 edition of the Lansingburgh Knights Holiday Toy Drive.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
State sets date for 1st legal marijuana sale, files motion to get CAURD licensing in WNY rolling
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Office of Cannabis Management has set a date for when the first legal sale of adult-use marijuana will take place, just within their end-of-year deadline. During a meeting of the state's cannabis control board Wednesday, Executive Director Chris Alexander said the sale will take...
Friday Will Make Or Break Albany’s Dreams Of A White Christmas
It’s the weather/holiday gold standard: a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Bing loved them, they’re in every Christmas movie, and what perfect holiday dreams are made of. With an uptick of December snow around Albany, you’d think the Capital Region would surely be in for a Crosby-worthy Christmas this year.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
Airlines ground 9 flights out of Albany amid storm
Nine flights scheduled to depart Albany International Airport on Friday have been canceled, as a winter storm and strong winds snarl Christmas travel.
