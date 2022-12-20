ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Q 105.7

New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve

No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays

Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Friday Will Make Or Break Albany’s Dreams Of A White Christmas

It’s the weather/holiday gold standard: a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Bing loved them, they’re in every Christmas movie, and what perfect holiday dreams are made of. With an uptick of December snow around Albany, you’d think the Capital Region would surely be in for a Crosby-worthy Christmas this year.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

