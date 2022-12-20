I Got Your Six members, left to right, Jill Deubner, and her children, Rory Deubner, 3, and Zander Deubner, 10, all of Sidney, work with Shelby County Animal Shelter receptionist Brittany Cornett to help dogs at the shelter chose a toy. The I Got Your Six members brought 30 blankets, 30 dog toys and 15 cat toys to the shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22. The dog toys were donated by the world famous Chowder the bull dog and Travis and Melanie Shurts. I Got Your Six will be taking a trip to California and will be delivering food gifts to law enforcement on the way. People can go to the I Got Your Six Facebook page to donate to the gifts that will be given on the trip.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO