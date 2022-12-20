Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
‘Operation Jingle Bells’ helps two families
SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff jamesR. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the fourth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success. The event was made possible by the generosity of...
Drive safe this holiday season
SIDNEY — With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations approaching and December being National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Sheriff Jim Frye and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind community members to stay safe and drive sober this holiday season. “It’s not worth it. Don’t drink and...
Moose Lodge donates dolls to local agencies
SIDNEY – Sidney Moose Lodge 568 donated stuffed Tommy Moose dolls to the Sidney Police Department and Sidney Fire Department in December. The officers and firefighters will give the dolls to children in traumatic or stressful situations to ease their fears, according to Carol Carity, the Sidney Moose Administrator who distributed the dolls. She also said that the Sidney Moose supports and donates to a number of different causes throughout the year.
Presents for pooches
I Got Your Six members, left to right, Jill Deubner, and her children, Rory Deubner, 3, and Zander Deubner, 10, all of Sidney, work with Shelby County Animal Shelter receptionist Brittany Cornett to help dogs at the shelter chose a toy. The I Got Your Six members brought 30 blankets, 30 dog toys and 15 cat toys to the shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22. The dog toys were donated by the world famous Chowder the bull dog and Travis and Melanie Shurts. I Got Your Six will be taking a trip to California and will be delivering food gifts to law enforcement on the way. People can go to the I Got Your Six Facebook page to donate to the gifts that will be given on the trip.
Genealogical society plans show and tell
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting a Show and Tell and Share a Memory program during their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, rather than the Wallace Learning and Innovation Center. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will center around members’ discoveries through their genealogical research.
Volunteer of the year
Shelby County Historical Society Director Tilda Phlipot, left, hands Jeanne Schlagetter, of Sidney, the 2022 Shelby County Historical Society volunteer of the year award on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The award was given during a dinner at the Ross Historical Center.
A tree gift
Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army secretary Sharon Ross, of Sidney, talks about the last Christmas Tree left at the Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army after 93 other fully decorated trees were handed out to people in need on Dec. 19 and 20. The trees were donated by Honda plants in Ohio. Twenty of them came from the Anna Honda plant. The trees were decorated as part of a contest between different Honda departments. The Salvation Army kept one of the trees that had an Elf on the Shelf theme. On Monday Dec. 19 the Salvation Army also gave away presents to kids in need at the end of its Angel Tag program. Toys for Tots also provided toys for kids who didn’t take part in the Angel Tag program.
Cold and snow arrives
A Sidney police officer shines light onto the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue and Russell Road after the traffic lights went out when the anticipated snow storm arrived on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22. Negative temperatures arrived with the snow. Plows lay down salt on Wapakoneta Avenue as the long...
City record
-11:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street. -3:42 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Grove Street. -3:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Terra Jess, 45, of Piqua, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine. Crystal M. McEldowney, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $141...
County record
-9:23 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna. -11:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center. Village log. TUESDAY. -12:30 p.m.: property damage. Anna Police responded to property...
Minster Bank adds Peyton as commercial loan officer
MINSTER – Andrew Peyton has been hired as a commercial loan officer for the Vandalia-Butler office and surrounding areas. In making the announcement, Dan Heitmeyer, vice president commercial banking, said Peyton will be joining Montgomery County Commercial Lenders, Joel K. Bopp and Michelle L. Sherrill, to help lead the bank’s efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Montgomery County.
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
$11,000 in scholarships offered by Midwest Electric
ST. MARYS — Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”
Out of the past
————— Henry S. McCracken has purchased the R.P. Higgins farm, containing 130 acres, in Orange Township. The price was $50 per acre. A raid yesterday afternoon by prohibition officers northwest of Botkins resulted in one arrest, they reported today. The officers said they uncovered a 10-gallon still fully equipped for operation, along with six gallons of rye whiskey and 50 gallons of rye mash ready for making.
St. Dymphna mental health prayer service planned
MARIA STEIN – The winter months can be hard for many people, this service is for all those who battle or are praying for those with anxiety, depression, and mental health issues. The Maria Stein Shrine of Holy Relics members are inviting everyone to join them on Sunday, Jan....
Rental Registration Committee reviews alternative program
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – reviewed a staff-proposed alternative rental registration program at a meeting on Dec. 20. After hearing concerns from the committee’s landlords from...
BCI identifies man killed in shooting
SIDNEY — The man killed Wednesday during an officer-involved critical incident shooting) has been itentified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to spokesperson Steve Irwin, the person killed was Todd Jordan, 53, of Sidney. He was trnported to Wilson Health, where he was pronounced...
Land Bank discusses properties
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Dec. 20. According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the total properties acquired remain at 109 units, and the group has demolished 78 units and sold or donated 56 units through November. Units at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson have been demolished. Those still on the list to be demolished include 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. There were no new property donations. On the prosecutor’s list, two property owners are now paying their taxes and have been removed and nine units were added.
Sidney man sentenced to prison for assault
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, coercion, receiving stolen property, and drug trafficking and possession. Isaiah J. Fahnestock, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to nine months in prison with 12 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony. Fahnestock was indicted on assault, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, for causing physical harm to a Sidney police officer while resisting arrest. The second charge was dismissed.
