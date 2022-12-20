ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, VT

Babes Bar reopens after truck crash damaged building

By Erin Petenko
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWng1_0jp60X1U00
Babe’s Bar in Bethel as it appeared before the building was hit by a truck; it's located in a former train station. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Babes Bar in Bethel reopened at limited capacity on Saturday, one week after a truck crashed into the side of its building , destroying the fire escape and damaging a brick wall.

According to the bar’s Facebook post , the state fire inspector gave the bar permission to reopen at 60% capacity, with the second floor partially blocked off while repairs are made.

The bar has returned to its regular hours, co-owner Owen Daniel-McCarter told VTDigger. The owners plan to have masonry work start this week.

“We should know more about what to expect once they take out the first layer of brick in the impacted areas,” Daniel-McCarter said in an email.

A Chevy Silverado crashed into two other cars on Main Street and veered into the building on Dec. 10 because the driver had a medical emergency, according to the state police.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Babes Bar reopens after truck crash damaged building .

Comments / 1

