On Saturday, Dec. 17, Vineyard seniors got a holiday treat from the Edgartown Police Department, a filet mignon dinner. Police officers traded in their badges and uniforms for aprons and skillets, and served nearly 80 seniors high-end holiday meals at the Edgartown School. Edgartown Police Sgt. William Bishop led the event with help from a core group that included Special Police Officer Mike Gazaille, former longtime organizer of the event, Sgt. Michael Snowden, school head cook Gina Debettencourt, Officer Dodi Klingensmith, and 19 Raw owner Joe Montero. The event was funded by the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, Sgt. Bishop said, and included a raffle of poinsettias and several types of pies. The whole department helped, he said, with officers doing everything from serving to busing. The kids of many officers helped too. The annual event has gotten bigger over the past decade, Sgt. Bishop said.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO