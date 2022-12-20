Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Heart for Sofia Hart
A community fundraiser for a 29-year-old Vineyard resident who is on the waiting list for a heart transplant garnered roughly $25,000 on Dec. 18. In November, Sofia Hart was diagnosed with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition — the same disease that her twin sister, Olivia was diagnosed with just over six years earlier. Olivia later underwent a successful heart transplant in 2016.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cheer by the forkful from Edgartown PD
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Vineyard seniors got a holiday treat from the Edgartown Police Department, a filet mignon dinner. Police officers traded in their badges and uniforms for aprons and skillets, and served nearly 80 seniors high-end holiday meals at the Edgartown School. Edgartown Police Sgt. William Bishop led the event with help from a core group that included Special Police Officer Mike Gazaille, former longtime organizer of the event, Sgt. Michael Snowden, school head cook Gina Debettencourt, Officer Dodi Klingensmith, and 19 Raw owner Joe Montero. The event was funded by the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, Sgt. Bishop said, and included a raffle of poinsettias and several types of pies. The whole department helped, he said, with officers doing everything from serving to busing. The kids of many officers helped too. The annual event has gotten bigger over the past decade, Sgt. Bishop said.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury approves VTA electric bus equipment plan
Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) administrator Angela Gompert returned during a Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting, with a new plan to install a 500-kilowatt transformer for its electric bus fleet, that the West Tisbury select board found more satisfactory and unanimously approved. During another meeting earlier this month, the board sent Gompert...
Martha's Vineyard Times
County kicks off Norton Point negotiations
With The Trustees of Reservations stepping away from their role as stewards and managers of Norton Point Beach, Dukes County Commissioners must work to assist in handing off that responsibility to the Town of Edgartown — currently the only entity to step forward. Norton Point, a vital barrier beach...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees
In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Stop the bleeding — regionalize
Someone dared utter the word “regionalize” on the Vineyard, and fires did not ignite spontaneously, massive waves did not crash over the Island, and locusts did not emerge to terrorize us. At a recent meeting between the Tisbury select board and the finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Veterans are appreciative
The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee, initiated by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Veterans Services Program and facilitated by Dr. Robert Tankard, outreach worker/advocate, and Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, are grateful that the town of Oak Bluffs has designated a parcel of land to build 12 units of housing for Island veterans. MVCS and team wish to thank the town, which will soon be issuing an RFP to begin construction and operation of the units.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC demo lawsuit put on hold
Homeowners who were denied their request to demolish a historic East Chop house by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and later filed a lawsuit against the planning agency, filed a motion to put the lawsuit in Dukes County Superior Court on hold while they seek a joint resolution. After the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shining the light on utility’s solar stalling
Eversource is standing in the way of its customers trying to utilize solar energy, and currently is not approving solar systems over 15kW. Every solar panel that goes up on a home is money out of their pockets. Of course alternative energy is not in Eversource’s best interest. To accommodate and take full advantage of what solar and other alternative energy can offer as a solution, the outdated infrastructure on our grid needs to be upgraded immediately.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA fails to move on off-Cape freight
At its last meeting of the year, the Steamship Authority’s board recently failed, again, to demonstrate new thinking, initiative, or leadership in support of off-Cape freight service to the Islands. Freight service between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard increased 13 percent year-to-year in October 2022, and set a record high...
Comments / 0